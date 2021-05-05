Adele looked incredible as she proudly showed off her weight loss in a series of new photos on her birthday.

Marking the occasion today (May 5), the musician stunned fans as she celebrated turning 33.

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Adele, who split from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019 and has since went on to shed seven stone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

What did Adele share?

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer uploaded a trio of carefree photos.

The first showed Adele looking natural in a black and white snap, while the second was taken in the sea.

The star posed in a colourful swimsuit and sunglasses as she threw her arms in the air.

Thirty Free

Furthermore, the third showed her twirling around in a chic tie-dyed dress.

Alongside the shots, Adele penned: “Thirty Free.”

While the post was flooded with birthday messages, others begged the star to release new music.

Adele showed off her weight loss as she celebrated her 33rd birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Adele on Saturday Night Live: the singer dons a mask ahead of this weekend’s show

One wrote: “Happy birthday you absolute goddess! New music soon please and thank you.”

Another commented: “When can we expect some more music???”

In addition, a third added: “Happy birthday Queen. Can’t wait for your comeback!”

Adele’s weight loss journey

Adele has continued to impress fans with her incredible weight loss journey.

According to reports, the singer has lost a staggering seven stone after overhauling her lifestyle.

She has also credited self-help book Untamed, Stop Pleasing, Start Living, by Glennon Doyle, for turning her life around.

Adele has continued to impress fans with her weight loss (Credit: Saturday Night Live/NBC)

On Instagram, she shared: “If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book!”

As for her eating habits, Adele reportedly turned to The Sirtfood Diet in a bid to tone up.

The strict diet encourages people to fill themselves up on plant-based foods such as kale and buckwheat.

Read more: Adele ‘gifts rumoured love Skepta £16,000 necklace for his 38th birthday’

Meanwhile, her weight loss followed shortly after her split from businessman husband Simon.

The former couple share one child together, son Angelo, aged eight.

However, Adele has since reportedly found love again with music artist Skepta.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.