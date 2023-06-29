Mark Wright stuns fans as he shows off ‘insane’ renovations at his Spanish home: ‘Now time to enjoy it!’

A Wright Family Holiday star Mark Wright has stunned fans with his “insane” apartment renovation in Mallorca after he shared the amazing before and after images on Instagram.

The TV star has been updating fans about the apartment he’s been renovating in Spain. And, last night (June 28), Mark was “overjoyed” to finally share the finished result.

Sharing the before and after images to his Instagram, Mark said it was his “dream” to own an apartment in Mallorca for “as long as he can remember”.

Mark Wright showed off his ‘dream’ apartment in Mallorca (Credit: Youtube)

Mark Wright shows off amazing apartment renovation on

In a video, Mark – on screen with his dad and brother in his controversial family holiday show tonight (June 29) – showed off the renovation process of his apartment in Spain.

Mark and his team transformed the flat from empty rooms filled with boxes and rubbish to a plush fully decorated apartment. The rooms were complete with stunning marble and fresh, crisp decor. He also showed off the incredible sea views from the apartment and the pool below it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)

The former TOWIE star wrote: “FINISHED MALLORCA APARTMENT RENO. Sorry for the delay. If you’ve been following this reno journey it was a tough call if we were gonna get it done in time. But we did it! So many of you have asked to see it finished so here we go. Couldn’t have done it without the amazing team that helped me. Massive thank you to @justineknox_designer our interior designer, the best in the game!”

Mark, who is married to actress Michelle Keegan, thanked everyone who helped him bring the apartment together. He added: “To @dankitesurf01 @forestheating @v4woodflooring @graniteslabsuk @bellahomeinteriors @mitresuk @weareiconnic @crosswater_uk and @johnelmes you all went above and beyond to help us pull this off. It’s been a dream of mine to have a place out here for as long as I can remember, now time to enjoy it!”

Michelle Keegan shared love for her husband’s renovation (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans were stunned by the renovation

Many fans shared their amazement at the renovation. One person wrote: “Insane, like a show home in a magazine, very stylish. How lucky are you!!” A second person added: “Stunning. Can you come and make over my house please?!”

Can you come and make over my house please?!

Another commenter said: “Absolutely stunning work guys.” A fourth fan joked: “I can housesit for you!” Mark’s wife Michelle also added a series of heart emojis on the post.

Read more: Mark Wright makes sad confession about his dad’s health struggle: ‘He thought about the end of life at that point’

A Wright Family Holiday is on BBC One tonight (June 29) at 8pm.

So are you a fan of Mark Wright’s renovation? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.