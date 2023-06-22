Mark Wright makes sad confession about his dad’s health struggle: ‘He thought about the end of life at that point’

Mark Wright recently made a sad confession about his dad and his struggles with his health after contracting Covid during the pandemic.

Mark admitted he had a “heartbreaking conversation” with his father, where he thought it was the end of his dad’s life. The former TOWIE star said seeing his dad coming out the other side inspired them to make a show together.

Mark Wright shared his father was “really ill” with Covid (Credit: ITV/Youtube)

Mark Wright opened up his dad’s ‘end of life’ conversation

TV star Mark confessed that he thought he might lose his 65-year-old dad to the virus during the pandemic, but he thankfully made a full recovery. But Mark sadly lost his uncle and Mark Snr’s brother Eddie to covid. Eddie died in March 2021 aged 66, after an eight-week battle with Covid-19.

Mark opened up to The Sun earlier this month about his fears for his dad’s health. The TV star confessed: “I first had the conversation about making this during lockdown – just after my dad was really, really sick with Covid and lost his brother to Covid. He thought about the end of life at that point. He slowed down and lost that buzz he normally has.”

He thought about the end of life at that point.

When his dad thankfully recovered, Mark decided it was time to “reconnect” with his dad and his younger brother Josh after his dad’s health scare.

Mark Wright ‘opened up’ to his brother and dad in their travel show (Credit: BBC)

Mark admitted ‘I didn’t realise we were going to air the things we did’

The former professional footballer also opened up on This Morning about his relationship with his brother and his dad. He admitted he didn’t how much “individually” they had to get off their chests, until they made their BBC One show together, A Wright Family Holiday.

Mark admitted: “We all came out with stuff we needed to do. Men need to talk. Women need to talk. We all need to talk. My dad said one of the things that made him upset about the trip but he’s glad happened, was the fact that we told him about issues that we’ve both got.”

Mark Senior said he wished his sons “had come to him months ago or years ago”. He added: “I was quite upset that they didn’t come and talk to me about it. They kept it within. I keep things within, I should be more talkative. Maybe it was the way I was brought up but – they’re different.”

A Wright Family Holiday continues tonight, Thursday, June 22 at 8pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

