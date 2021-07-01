365 Days 2 star Michele Morrone has broken his silence after pictures of him completely naked appeared online.

The actor is currently filming the sequel to the smash-hit Netflix movie.

Just days after returning to work, pictures taken of the actor while he was naked on-set made their way onto social media.

They featured the actor standing in front of a large glass window while filming a shower scene.

After being told about the full-frontal picture leak, Michele took to Instagram to share how he felt.

Pictures of the movie star leaked online (Credit: Netflix)

Michele Morrone responds after 365 Days 2 leak

“As an actor your life becomes public,” he said.

“But, as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, and I’m a huge fan of privacy.

“It is never OK to invade someone’s privacy and it’s very disrespectful. What happened is a big offence to me.”

The actor continued: “I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally.”

It’s not the first time Michele has had to address 365 Day fans.

Last month (June), he took to Instagram to clear up rumours that he’s gay.

Fans went wild when Michele posted a picture cuddled up to his new co-star, Simone Susinna.

The sequel is due for release later this year (Credit: Netflix)

Simone and Michele have become pals on the set of the new movie.

The model wrapped his arm around Michele as they cosied up together, and he captioned the picture: “I’m a liar.”

The pair quickly began trending on Twitter, and Michele responded to the rumours.

“This morning, I woke up with my team calling me and saying: ‘Hey, there’s a lot of articles…saying that you came out,’ because of the picture I took with Simone,” he said on Instagram.

“He became a very good friend of mine, we’re like brothers. We’re shooting a movie together. Guys, it was just a picture. Nothing more.

“And by the way…I’m a very big supporter of the LGBT community. But we’re just talking about a normal picture. I didn’t come out,” he added.

