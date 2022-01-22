Pointless star Richard Osman reveals his top Wordle tips

Richard Osman has revealed his top Wordle tips for success at the popular web game.

The Pointless and House of Games host, 51, discussed his Wordle tactics – including how he starts each new daily puzzle.

Richard explained his approach to guessing a five-letter word in six tries or fewer on Wordle on BBC Radio 2.

Wordle tips from Richard Osman: How do you score? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Wordle game tips from Richard Osman

Speaking with Claudia Winkleman, Richard said he had never solved a Wordle in one go.

However, he reasoned the odds are against that happening anyway.

Read more: How to cheat at Wordle – and tips on how to legitimately win

Richard explained: “A ‘one’ is a 2,500-to-one chance. The way it works is, there’s a list of 2,500 words which could be the Wordle on any given day.

“They’re the 2,500 most common words five letter words in the English language. So there will never be a word that we haven’t heard of.”

When historians want an illustration of Britain at the start of 2022, it will be Sue Gray doing a Wordle. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 21, 2022

How does Richard Osman start Wordle games?

Richard also noted how his Wordle strategy involved identifying relevant vowels as a priority.

He said: “I often start with the word ‘aline’. It isn’t a word it would ever be – because it’s too obscure.

Read more: What is Wordle and why are so many celebs suddenly so obsessed with the app?

“But it’s got three vowels in it and an ‘L’ and an ‘N’, which is quite useful as well. It’s [also] got an E in a very good place.”

According to reports, the most common starting Wordle word is ‘adieu’.

Richard starts Wordle games with ‘aline’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘A beautiful skill’

Crime novel author Richard also said he is impressed if players finish the game in just three tries.

“I’d say getting it three is a beautiful skill, that’s somebody who you want to have lunch with,” he joked.

If you can get your average between three and four you’re doing very well.

Richard added: “If you can get your average between three and four you’re doing very well. If it’s between four and five that’s pretty good as well.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.