When will McDonald's reopen in the UK? Latest news amid the coronavirus lockdown

With restaurants including McDonald's currently closed, Brits are asking when UK branches of the burger chain will be reopening.

McDonald's closed all 1,350 of its branches last Monday (March 23).

However, in an email to customers, it has shed some light on what will happen when it does reopen.

Burger fans have been told to keep their eyes on the McDonald's social media channels for some very exciting news.

McDonald's fans can't wait for the return of the Big Mac (Credit: McDonald's)

It's claimed the chain's bosses will let customers choose what should be on the menu when branches reopen.

Read more: Aldi launches rosé wine that tastes like Fruit Salad sweets

The email said McDonald's will be asking customers to vote on their favourite dishes, with the most popular presumably making it onto the menu.

It said: "We'll be looking for your help in choosing which burgers we return with when we reopen."

The fast food chain also revealed it's working on a new website to give families "some Happy Meal magic at home".

We'll be looking for your help in choosing which burgers we return with when we reopen.

A rep told the Liverpool Echo: "Since our closure, we have seen hundreds of messages from people telling us what they already miss from McDonald's."

They added: "We will keep in touch with our fans and followers as we start preparing our menu for reopening."

McDonald's is working on a website to bring some "Happy Meal magic" to homes (Credit: McDonald's)

Last night (April 1), there were rumours McDonald's was reopening next week. However, the restaurant shot down the rumours on Facebook.

A rep said: "Lots of people getting in touch about a certain post circulating tonight. It’s fake, we are not reopening next week."

Read more: Cracking Easter egg offers announced by M&S and Aldi

It added: "Any official announcements would come from this page and would spell the brand name correctly…"

Followers rushed to comment on the post, with some Big Mac fans asking if McDonald's could please restart deliveries.

"Can't you just do deliveries?! I miss my Big Mac Sooooo much," said one burger fan.

Another added: "Miss you sooooooo much.. Life is incomplete without you McDonald's."

Others seem to have already decided what they'd like to see on the menu when restaurants do reopen.

"Please say we can still get a Creme Egg McFlurry when you reopen, even if it's later in the year," one posted.

Others also had an idea for what song McDonald's could play when it does eventually reopen.

Return on the Mac — jojo orchard (@jojoorchard1) March 25, 2020

Let us know what you want to see on the menu on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.