Cracking Easter egg offers announced by Marks & Spencer and Aldi

With Easter little over a week away, stores including M&S and Aldi have announced a series of cracking Easter egg offers.

With Britain in the grip of the coronavirus lockdown, chocolate is considered an essential item for many.

This is despite some police officers reportedly telling corner shops to stop selling Easter eggs as they're not an essential item.

Here at ED!, we've certainly been indulging more often in a bid to raise our spirits.

Now you can get your chocolate fix – and at a reduced price.

M&S has announced it is running a "3 for 2" offer on Easter eggs.

It is advising customers to pick them up during their essential weekly shop.

The store said: "If you’re looking to pick up a special treat during your essential weekly shop, all chocolate Easter eggs and Easter confectionery are now available on a 3 for 2 offer at M&S."

The offer runs from now till Easter Sunday – which falls on April 12.

The cheapest of your three eggs will be three.

3 for 2 at M&S

And, as we can't go out unless it's absolutely essential, we suggest sitting down in front of the box and celebrating the day with an Easter egg.

All chocolate Easter eggs are now available on a 3 for 2 offer at M&S.

At M&S, you can pick from the super-cute Seth The Sloth egg.

There are also Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar eggs on offer.

The store also has more luxurious eggs.

We love the look of the ice cream sundae-style eggs, which are priced at £10 each.

This means you'll get three for £20, making them just £6.66 each!

Bargains at Aldi

Over at Aldi, the store's Delectable Duo eggs have had £2 wiped off their RRP.

They're priced at just £2.99 – down from £4.99.

A rep said it makes the "sleek, silky eggs go down that little bit smoother".

There are three luxury half-and-half chocolate options on offer.

The eggs all feature one side of rich, 41% cocoa Ghanian Milk Chocolate.

On the other, Aldi offers a choice between Belgian White Chocolate glittered with crispy Feuilletine, golden Belgian Caramel Dore with Pink Himalayan Salt, or 72% Dark Ecuador Chocolate with Sweet Superfruits.

The Moser Roth Delectable Duo eggs are available in store from Thursday (April 2).

