Holly Willoughby picked a bargain outfit to host This Morning today – and fans absolutely loved it.

Posting her usual #HWstyle shot to Instagram ahead of the show, Holly revealed what she was wearing.

And, with its knee-high slit, Holly was definitely ready for summer – even if the weather wasn’t playing ball.

Holly Willoughby wore a bargain green outfit to host This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What outfit is Holly Willoughby wearing today?

Posting a picture of herself in her apple green dress, Holly said: “Morning Monday… how’s the summer solstice making you feel today? See you on @thismorning at 10am.”

She added: “#hwstyle💁🏼‍♀️✨ dress by @nobodyschild.”

The midi-length dress features an “array of ditsy white blooms place on a deep green backdrop”, according to the Nobody’s Child website.

It has sleeve ties, is fitted at the waist, features a leg slit and a round neckline.

What’s more, it’s made with an eco-responsible fabric and it’s also pretty reasonably priced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

So how much is Holly’s outfit today?

Holly’s outfit costs just £45.

And, if you’re not a fan of green, it comes in a number of other colours.

You can pick from black and apricot ditsy print or blue and white ditsy print.

Co-host Phillip Schofield coordinated in a a green shirt (Credit: ITV)

It also comes in check – in peach and green colour ways.

The dresses come in sizes 6 to 18, but the website also has a plus-size section, with dresses up to a size 24.

Sadly for Holly fans, the green is selling out fast, with sizes 12-18 currently left on the site.

The dress costs just £45 and comes in a range of colours (Credit: Nobody’s Child)

What did Holly’s fans say about her outfit today?

It was a resounding thumbs up for Holly’s outfit.

“Love that dress,” said one fan.

Another added: “Holly, you look incredible.”

A third commented: “So stunning.”

“I’ve just ordered this dress!” said another fan.

“Gorgeous dress, looking as lovely as ever,” another commented.

The post was also flooded with green heart emojis.

So are you a fan of Holly’s bargain dress today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.