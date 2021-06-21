Holly Willoughby picked a bargain outfit to host This Morning today – and fans absolutely loved it.
Posting her usual #HWstyle shot to Instagram ahead of the show, Holly revealed what she was wearing.
And, with its knee-high slit, Holly was definitely ready for summer – even if the weather wasn’t playing ball.
What outfit is Holly Willoughby wearing today?
Posting a picture of herself in her apple green dress, Holly said: “Morning Monday… how’s the summer solstice making you feel today? See you on @thismorning at 10am.”
She added: “#hwstyle💁🏼♀️✨ dress by @nobodyschild.”
Read more: Holly Willoughby shares picture of her dad to celebrate Father’s Day
The midi-length dress features an “array of ditsy white blooms place on a deep green backdrop”, according to the Nobody’s Child website.
It has sleeve ties, is fitted at the waist, features a leg slit and a round neckline.
What’s more, it’s made with an eco-responsible fabric and it’s also pretty reasonably priced.
View this post on Instagram
So how much is Holly’s outfit today?
Holly’s outfit costs just £45.
And, if you’re not a fan of green, it comes in a number of other colours.
Read more: GMB viewers demand Holly Willoughby joins show as new presenter
You can pick from black and apricot ditsy print or blue and white ditsy print.
It also comes in check – in peach and green colour ways.
The dresses come in sizes 6 to 18, but the website also has a plus-size section, with dresses up to a size 24.
Sadly for Holly fans, the green is selling out fast, with sizes 12-18 currently left on the site.
What did Holly’s fans say about her outfit today?
It was a resounding thumbs up for Holly’s outfit.
“Love that dress,” said one fan.
Another added: “Holly, you look incredible.”
A third commented: “So stunning.”
“I’ve just ordered this dress!” said another fan.
“Gorgeous dress, looking as lovely as ever,” another commented.
The post was also flooded with green heart emojis.
So are you a fan of Holly’s bargain dress today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.