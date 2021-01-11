Walkers has launched a crisps range with KFC and Brits are delighted.

The news was shared earlier today (January 11) on Instagram account Kev’s Snack Reviews.

And fans of the finger lickin’ good chicken shop are delighted – to say the very least.

KFC fans can’t wait to try the new crisps (Credit: Unsplash)

What flavour are the new Walkers KFC crisps?

There appear to be two different Walkers KFC crisps about to hit the market.

They bring the crunch of Walkers MAX ridged crisps together with the taste of KFC.

Gravy for dipping optional!

KFC fans can pick from two different flavours – Walkers MAX Kentucky Fried Chicken and Walkers Max Double Crunch Zinger.

The first are designed to taste just like the chain’s original recipe chicken.

The second take their inspiration from the chain’s spicy zinger fillets.

There’s an original recipe flavour (Credit: Walkers)

When do they go on sale and how much are they?

The new packs go on sale this week, Wednesday (January 13), in fact!

And the price depends on the size of the bag that you pick up.

The 50g grab bag sized crisps have an RRP of 85p.

The 140g sharer bags, meanwhile, have an RRP of £1.99.

Supermarkets and retailers can set their own prices, though.

Two of your favourite things! Snacks and KFC!

What’s more, the packets also contain a two-for-one voucher that can be redeemed at KFC until the end of July.

Customers will be able to get 50% off when they pick up two meals from the chain’s meal for one range.

And, with lockdown restrictions in full swing, you’ll be pleased to know the vouchers will be valid on takeaway and drive thru orders.

There’s also a spicy flavour that mimics the taste of the zinger fillets (Credit: Walkers)

What have Brits said about the new launch?

Brits declared that the crisps combined two of their favourite things – “snacks and KFC”.

Tagging a chicken-loving pal, one commented on Kev’s Instagram post: “Two of your favourite things! Snacks and KFC!”

Another added: “Free 241 meals as well!”

“Mmmmm they sound yum,” said a third.

“I’m soooooo excited for the double crunch zinger,” said another.

“Off to scour Tesco!” another declared.

