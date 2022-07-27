TikTok songs: Stranger Things-inspired Chrissy Wake Up trend explained

As TikTok songs go, they don’t get more popular or more well-known than “Chrissy Wake up”.

Well, at the moment anyway.

But where did this particular sound come from? And how can you join in on the trend?

Read on to learn more!

TikTok songs – Chrissy Wake Up

If you’ve been on TikTok over the last couple of months, then it’ll have been nigh on impossible to miss this particular sound.

It’s been virtually everywhere for months now – but where did it come from? What’s the real story behind it?

Stranger Things fans will definitely recognise the sound, because it’s been dragged right from their favourite Netflix show.

The sound comes from the scene where Chrissy is possessed and Eddie is trying to wake her up.

“Chrissy wake up! I don’t like this!” he screams at her as she falls under an evil influence.

The sound comes from Eddie on the show (Credit: Netflix)

TikTok songs – Chrissy Wake Up examples

The scene was originally intended to be pretty scary, however, thanks to thousands of TikTok users, it’s sort of lost it’s fear-factor now.

Eddie’s panicked attempt to wake Chrissy up have now recieved the remix treatment.

Where Eddie once sounded terrified, he’s now been remixed to sound a little more…funky.

People have then used the Chrissy Wake Up remix in their TikTok videos – with some hilarious results.

Some people have added Eddie’s panicked tones to existing, well known songs, with some incredible results.

How to get involved in the trend

The trend is super easy to get involved in, hence why there are literally thousands of videos using the song.

All you have to do is type in “Chrissy wake up” in the TikTok search bar.

Click on a video and click on the sound of the video.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be taken to a page showing ALL the videos using that sound.

At the bottom of the page, you’ll be given the opportunity to “Use this sound”.

Then simply film a video of yourself with “Chrissy wake up” in the background. Remember to use the #Chrissywakeup hashtag, and hopefully, your video will go viral!

