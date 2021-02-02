Holly Willoughby wore a high street outfit to host This Morning today but not everyone was a fan.

While some loved it and rushed online to steal her style, others branded it “frumpy” and something their grandmother might have worn.

Ahead of today’s This Morning, Holly uploaded her usual #HWstyle photo.

Holly Willoughby wore a blue floral dress to host This Morning today but some weren’t keen on the outfit (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby wear on This Morning today?

Holly revealed she had opted for a blue floral shirt dress by high street brand Jigsaw.

The star was styled for the show by stylist Danielle Whiteman.

It costs £165 and is still available online in sizes 6-18.

What’s more, the Jigsaw website is currently offering 20% off if you do want to copy Holly’s look.

Scarlett Moffatt’s a fan of Holly’s outfit today

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt was one of its many admirers.

She commented underneath Holly’s post: “You look beautiful.”

Another fan of the look added: “Looking gorgeous Holls!”

A third said: “Ooooh love your dress Holly.”

Another commented: “Beautiful as ever. Have a great day!”

“I’ve literally just bought this dress,” said another Holly fan.

Choose some colours – she’s not a 100!

“Stunning. Thank you for supporting high street brands,” said another.

“Dress looks better on you than the model in the website!” another declared.

‘Holly deserves better’

However, not everyone loved the look, with some calling it “frumpy” and others declaring it was like something their grandmother would wear.

“I remember my grandmother wore a dress like that,” said one.

“I don’t know who choose the dresses, but Holly deserves better,” they added, before issuing a plea to the star’s stylist.

“Choose some colours – she’s not a 100,” they said, before adding: “Thank you.”

Another added: “How old are you trying to look?”

They then made a pretty rude remark about the lovely Lorraine Kelly!

“This is the frumpy look Lorraine Kelly goes for – hardly flattering, sorry,” the person added.

“I think my nan had this dress when I was a kid,” said another.

A fourth simply added: “Boring.”

