Holly Willoughby talking in blue lace dress on This Morning today April 19, 2022
This Morning host Holly Willoughby stuns fans with ‘beautiful’ appearance

Holly looked radiant on her return

By Victoria Johns
| Updated:

Holly Willoughby stunned This Morning viewers today with her “beautiful” dress as she returned to the show after the Easter break.

The mum-of-three, 41, has been spending time with her family, but is now back to business with her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Sharing a pic on Instagram, Holly posed like a pro as she told fans what was on the ITV show today.

She captioned the stunning shot: “Morning Tuesday… back on @thismorning with @schofe today… See you at 10am. Also joining us on the sofa to talk #freezethefear is the wonderful Lee Mack.”

Holly Willoughby blue dress today

The seasoned presenter stunned in a powder-blue dress with lace detail from Phase Eight.

Read more: Phillip Schofield reveals glimpse into skiing holiday with Hollywood hunk

She teamed the look with nude sandals from Steve Madden, which showed off her tanned legs perfectly.

Holly’s platinum blonde locks were coiffed to perfection which she’d styled with a loose curl.

Finishing off the look, the star added a slick of berry lipstick to make sure she was ready for her close-up.

Holly’s perfect post went down a storm with This Morning viewers, who complimented the presenter on her appearance.

One gushed: “So beautiful.”

Another said: “Morning Holly looking beautiful girl sooooo good to have you back.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “Absolutely stunning welcome back Holly.”

One added: “Love this dress, timeless.”

Holly’s pal and TV presenter Christine Lampard also loved the pic and replied with four heart emojis.

Phillip Schofield with Holly Willoughby in blue dress on This Morning today April 19, 2022
Holly Willoughby stuns fans on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly on Freeze the Fear

While Holly was praised for her style on This Morning, Freeze the Fear viewers haven’t been quite as kind.

Read more: MAFS Australia star Olivia claims she can’t leave home alone after ‘awful’ public encounters

The presenter hosts the BBC One show with comedian Lee Mack as the a group of celebs undertake a series of freezing challenges.

However Holly was likened to Willy Wonka with her purple skiing outfit and sunglasses.

Holly Willoughby talking on BBC Freeze the Fear
Holly on Freeze the Fear (Credit: BBC)

One viewer quipped last week: “Holly channeling Willy Wonka #FreezeTheFear.”

However, others wanted to know where the presenter had bought the unusual outfit, proving the star will always be in fashion.

What do you think of Holly’s outfit? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

