Swizzles launches new range of chewy sweets inspired by classic British puddings

Swizzles, the makers of Love Hearts, Refreshers and Drumstick Lollies, has launched a new range of sweets.

And they're inspired by a range of delicious puddings.

So, if you're a fan of sticky toffee pudding, lemon meringue pie, rhubarb crumble or apple pie and custard, you're in luck.

Because you can now enjoy a packet of chewy sweets that taste just like the British classics.

Great British Puds are on sale now (Credit: Swizzles)

However, the sweets aren't actually the creation of Swizzles. They were designed by an avid sweetie fan who won a competition with her brilliant idea.

Tracy-Jane Fielding from Derbyshire came up with the Great British Puds concept. It takes the flavours of classic British desserts and transforms them into unique chew bars.

She worked with the Swizzels team throughout the product development process. And is now seeing her creation hit the shelves of supermarkets nationwide.

Tracy-Jane said: "I’ve been a fan of Swizzels for as long as I can remember, so having the opportunity to put my own sweet ideas forward to the team was a privilege in itself."

She added: "The inspiration for my invention came from years of experience working in restaurants and my observations that classic British puddings continue to be hugely popular."

And, she said, it's overwhelming to see her invention in the shops.

"Now that my very own sweet invention is actually hitting the shelves of supermarkets and stores nationwide, I am completely overwhelmed," she revealed.

She said it's overwhelming to see the sweets in shops (Credit: Swizzles)

"It has been a pleasure to be part of the full development process and I am delighted with the finished result," she concluded.

Part of Tracy-Jane's prize was a VIP tour of the Swizzles factory. There, she got to see the sweets being made in person.

Swizzles MD Jeremy Dee said: "Since the announcement of our Sweetest Invention competition winner, the team and our winner have been hard at work developing Great British Puds."

He added: "We are delighted to finally be able to launch them for fans to enjoy. Our mission remains to lead the way with new, ingenious sweet inventions, so involving our dedicated fans in this process and receiving their creative ideas is a great way to achieve this.”

Tracy-Jane visited the factory to see the sweets being made (Credit: Swizzles)

Great British Puds are suitable for vegetarians and vegans and available now in Asda, Morrisons, Spar, Premier and Best-one.

They're priced at £1.29 and stock will hit other supermarkets "soon".

