Nothing says Christmas like a cream liqueur. In fact, just one whiff of a glass of Baileys immediately gets us into the festive spirit.

But if you fancy a change from the popular Original Irish Cream Liqueur then you’re in luck.

A new strawberry-flavoured alcoholic tipple has launched at Home Bargains.

And it sounds delicious!

The new tipple has launched just in time for Christmas (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

What flavour is the new cream liqueur?

Home Bargains is one of the main stockists of Manchester Drinks Company’s latest invention – Matti Strawberry Cream Liqueur.

It’s also on sale in Quality Save stores, so you know it’s set to be a total bargain bottle!

Launching just in time for the peak festive season, the new liqueur looks like a deliciously boozy strawberry milkshake.

And the booze in question? Tequila!

Well, we have heard that it makes you happy!

“Did somebody say tequila?” Manchester Drinks posted on Instagram.

“That’s right Manchester Drinks has a brand new Strawberry Cream Liqueur with Tequila landing in @homebargains and @quality.save stores near you!”

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many guessing it’ll taste like Tequila Rosé.

The branded bottle is currently on sale at Tesco for £12, so at just £9.99 the new liqueur offers a pretty decent £2 saving.

The bottle of strawberry tequila liqueur costs less than a tenner (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

What have Brits said about the new launch?

“Oooooh!” one soon-to-be fan posted.

“Well this could be dangerous,” said another.

“Oh don’t,” their friend replied. “I could easily drink a bottle.”

“Cheap Tequila Rosé!” another posted with the shocked emoji.

“YAYYYYY!” another declared.

“I’m guessing this will taste like Tequila Rosé?” another asked the drinks brand.

Looking at the pictures of the new liqueur, that most definitely appears to be the case.

We’ve lovingly developed this delicious drink to balance the smooth fruity flavour with a noticeable tequila kick – a personal favourite of ours!

Manchester Drinks’ Richard Benjamin said: “We’re excited to launch our Matti Cream Liqueur with Tequila just in time for the festive season.

“We really hope this new launch is as popular as our gin and rum liqueur ranges.”

Brits can’t wait to try the bargain take on Tequila Rosé (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

What is Tequila Rosé?

Tequila Rose is a Mexican cream liqueur. It is a mixture of strawberry cream liqueur and tequila.

For those not keen on tequila, fear not.

The strawberry and cream flavours are predominate and it tastes more like a strawberry milkshake than a tequila-based liqueur.

Where can I buy it and what does it cost?

The new Matti Strawberry Cream Liqueur features 15% ABV and is on sale now.

It costs £9.99 for a 700ml bottle.

Will you be trying it this Christmas? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.