Home Bargains has launched a Christmas gin gift set and it looks incredible.

With less than six weeks to go till the big day, retailers are vying for Brits’ attention when it comes to Christmas shopping.

And Home Bargains has pulled out all the stops with its gin offering.

A new gin gift set has launched at Home Bargains (Credit: Home Bargains)

Christmas gins at Home Bargains

Home Bargains shared the news of the new gift set to its Instagram account.

It features a bottle of Manchester Drinks Company’s Snow Fairy Gin Liqueur.

The gin sounds delicious and features all the flavours of Christmas.

“Combining zesty orange with warming spices including cinnamon, it’s the kind of drink that dreams are made of,” Home Bargains said.

What’s in the gift set?

The gift set features a bottle of the gin – which usually retails for £8.

Home Bargains have put it in a pretty festive box alongside a trendy balloon glass.

The website states: “The shimmering gin liqueur infused with seasonal flavours. Snow Fairy is the stuff of legends.

“Perfectly matched with soda water or lemonade and a wedge of fresh lime.

“Pour into the included Copa de Balon (Balloon Glass!) and enjoy.”

The set retails at £9.99 and you can buy it in store and online.

“OMG I need it!” said one soon-to-be shopper.

“Ooh that looks nice,” another stated.

“Wow! This is a must,” said another.

What other sets are on offer?

That isn’t the only gin set on offer at the store, though.

It has also launched another festive beauty featuring the new Candy Cane Gin Liqueur that ED! told you about a couple of weeks ago.

It too features a bottle of the gin and a balloon glass.

But this time it’s all encased in a pretty red festive box.

If these end up under your tree on Christmas morning, we imagine the day will be more hic hic hic than ho ho ho!

