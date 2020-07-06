Smirnoff launches new range of vodkas that sound good enough to eat

A new range of Smirnoff vodkas that sound good enough to eat have landed in the UK.

And the range even features a lower calorie tipple that'll be your go-to if you're looking to shed those post-lockdown pounds while still enjoying a bevvy.

The launch comes as bars and pubs in England reopen their doors after three months of lockdown.

However, after the scenes on so-called Super Saturday, you might be better off in your back garden with one of these new finds.

The Whipped Cream vodka goes well with coffee (Credit: The Bottle Club)

First up is the rather delicious sounding Smirnoff Whipped Cream Vodka.

"Smirnoff Whipped Cream infuses the sweet, fluffy taste of cream to bring us a delicate creamy finish that is euphoric," says the blurb.

"Subtle notes of vanilla and a creamy texture, you won't be able to contain your excitement over this heavenly spirit," it added.

It's best served with ginger ale or iced coffee for a truly indulgent tipple.

If that isn't enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, then you might want to opt for the Kissed Caramel Vodka.

Boozy Smirnoff salted caramel

It's a "seriously moreish shot", the blurb states.

Salted caramel vodka is officially a thing (Credit: The Bottle Club)

The vodka-based drink is blended with flavours of caramel and a pinch of salt.

We're not drooling, you are!

"We recommend trying it over ice topped with apple cider and garnished with a lemon slice," the blurb suggested.

The Whipped Cream and Kissed Caramel vodkas cost £26.99 each and are imports from America.

You can find them online at The Bottle Club.

Three of your five a day

If you're more of a fresh and fruity vodka fan, then you're in luck as there are three fruit-flavoured vodkas in the range too.

Fruity watermelon is the perfect summer tipple (Credit: The Bottle Club)

The Smirnoff Watermelon is perfect for the heatwave that's coming soon.

It's infused with ripe, juicy watermelons and delivers a subtle sweetness that's apparently "luscious and needs to be savoured".

There's another chance to get one of your five a day (kind of) with Smirnoff's Grape Vodka.

The fruity vodkas are priced at £27.99 each online.

A low-calorie option

However, if you're currently doing battle to button up your jeans post-lockdown then there's a low-calorie vodka on offer, too.

Let us introduce you to the delicate-sounding Sorbet Light Raspberry Pomegranate Vodka.

It costs £26.99 and each serving contains just 78 calories.

Smirnoff's Sorbet Light is a lower-calorie vodka (Credit: The Bottle Club)

"Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Sorbet Light Raspberry Pomegranate is the perfect addition to a cocktail party," said the blurb.

It features delicate hints of raspberry and pomegranate for a sweet, cool flavour.