M&Ms is launching 'perfect' new Crunchy Caramel chocolate bar next week

Here at ED!, we love nothing more than news of a new chocolate bar launching.

And, when that new chocolate bar happens to be sharing size and is stuffed full of creamy caramel, well it's like all our Christmases have come at once.

Thanks to our loyal army of food bloggers, we've been given the heads up about the new bar, which chocolate giant Mars is launching next week.

Get ready to wrap your chops around the delicious new Crunchy Caramel M&Ms bar.

M&Ms is launching a new chocolate bar next week (Credit: Instagram/KevsSnackReviews)

Kev's Snack Reviews was one of the first to break the news.

He said: "It’s crunch time! M&M’s have brought back Crunchy Caramel M&Ms in the UK and to celebrate they have launched a Crunchy Caramel bar too!"

Kev then went on to explain the bar.

"This is milk chocolate with mini M&Ms and caramel pieces," he said.

He added: "I’m a big fan of the M&M bars launched last year so was super excited to try this!"

Kev revealed the chocolate is "pretty creamy and good quality, with the mini M&Ms giving their classic crunchiness".

He added: "And then there’s the crunchy caramel!"

The "perfect" chocolate bar

He added: "It's perfect and there’s generous chunks of it dispersed through the bar. It breaks up the taste and makes the bar a nice mixture of crunchy textures and caramel and chocolate flavours."

The bar is said to be "super moreish".

The bar features mini M&Ms and crunchy caramel pieces (Credit: Instagram/KevsSnackReviews)

"I’ll certainly be getting this one again!" he said.

And it seems as if his followers agree.

OMG I need to find one of these bad boys!

"Ohhhh I definitely want to try these!" said one.

"He's so cute," said another of the bar, which features a little chocolate candy man character imprinted on the bar.

Another said they would "100% be trying this".

"I love these bars. Give me these over @cadburyuk or @galaxyuk any day," said another, dissing Mars' rivals.

"I need to find one of these bad boys," said another.

Well, if you feel the same, they'll be in stores nationwide next Monday (July 13).

Where can I buy it?

However, one super shopper has spotted them on the shelves already.

Posting on Kev's review, the chocoholic said: "They are in the BP garage near me already."

We're predicting a stampede!

