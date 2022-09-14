The Queen’s funeral is taking place on Monday September 19 and King Charles has declared that the day will be a bank holiday – so which shops will be shut?

Usually on most bank holidays, many shops, supermarkets and restaurants remain open.

However, many have revealed that they will close their doors as a mark of respect and to allow staff to pay their respect to Her Majesty on Monday.

The Queen will be buried on Monday and many shops will close as a mark of respect (Credit: ITV)

Which shops will shut on day of Queen’s funeral?

The majority of the major supermarkets will be closed on Monday.

Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose, Aldi, Morrisons, Iceland and Lidl are among the big chains which have announced they will close.

Poundland, Argos and John Lewis stores will also close their doors.

Marks & Spencer has confirmed it will close stores in the UK for the whole day.

However, some some stores in London and Windsor will remain open, they will close for the duration of the funeral.

Asda will close its supermarkets until 5pm on Monday and will not be doing online deliveries.

Sainsbury’s has said that its petrol stations and convenience stores will open from 5pm till 10pm on Monday.

Tesco released a statement detailing its closure, adding that Express stores will be open from 5pm.

Some stores in London and Windsor will also open all day for those lining the route.

Her Majesty the Queen died on September 8 anther funeral will be a bank holiday (Credit: Splash News)

Pubs, schools and museums

Elsewhere, B&Q will also close.

Click and collect and deliveries are also set to be halted.

Pubs are expected to stay open.

Holland & Barrett is closing all UK stores to its customers on Monday.

A two minutes’ silence will be held at midday and the London Stock Exchange will also close.

Schools will also close their doors on Monday as a mark of respect for the Queen.

Museums will close too.

Among those shutting up shop for the day include the British Museum, the Natural History Museum and the National Gallery.

There won’t be any post dropping through letterboxes either as Royal Mail has also announced it will not be making deliveries on the day of the service.

English Heritage sites – such as Stonehenge – will also be closed.

Centre Parcs backtracks on ‘ridiculous plans’

Centre Parcs was one business that did come under fire though when it announced it was closing on th day of the funeral.

Irate guests described the plans as “ridiculous” when the chain said it would be asking guests to leave its sites on Monday.

The holiday firm said it had made the decision “as a mark of respect” and to allow employees to “be part of this historic moment”.

However, the move prompted complaints from angry holidaymakers online.

It would have meant some guests would have had to leave part-way through their break and return afterwards.

Centre Parcs has now changed its decision.

A rep has said that it will no longer require guests who are not due to depart on Monday to leave.

However, those due to arrive on Monday will not be able to check in until 10am on Tuesday.

