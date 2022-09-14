The music played at the procession of the Queen from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where she will lie in state, has been revealed.

The body of the late monarch left Buckingham Palace for the last time at 2.22pm today (September 14).

It headed to the Palace of Westminster, where it will lie in state until the morning of her funeral.

Princes William and Harry and King Charles walked together behind the coffin along the 38-minute route.

Marching bands played music as the coffin of the Queen took part in a procession from Buckingham Palace (Credit: ITV)

What music was played during procession of Queen to her lying in state?

The members of the royal family were seen marching in time to music played by the band of the Scots Guards and the band of the Grenadier Guards.

Among the music played at Beethoven’s Funeral March No 1.

This stately mournful piece was also played at Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

It was also played at the procession to the lying in state of the Queen Mother and at the funeral of King Edward VII.

Beethoven’s Funeral Marches No 2 and 3 were also played.

These two pieces are considered to be placid and more mournful.

Funeral March No 3 was played by the band of the Grenadier Guards at Philip’s ceremonial royal funeral at Windsor Castle.

Also being played today was Mendelssohn’s Funeral March.

He was a favourite composer of Queen Victoria.

Chopin’s Funeral March was also played today.

The route took 38 minutes and ended at the Palace of Westminster (Credit: ITV)

‘This has come through the past’

One former director of music for the Household Division shared his thoughts on the playlist ahead of the procession.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Graham Jones told PA that the choices were “born our of a golden thread of history”.

He said: “Everything that we do in state ceremonial is born out of a golden thread of history, heritage and tradition.”

“We are not making anything up.

“This has come through the past and so, if we go back to Queen Victoria’s funeral and the music that was played and performed there, that was Beethoven’s March, Chopin’s March – they were played repeatedly.

“And then we move forward to the three kings, with King George VI, and of course here we are today.”

William and Harry reunited at procession

The procession saw Prince William and Harry walk side-by-side behind their father King Charles.

It’s reported that the brothers were urged to put their differences aside ahead of their grandmother’s funeral.

As a result, they were seen together at a royal walkabout outside Windsor Castle over the weekend.

It was claimed that King Charles instructed William to invite Harry along with himself and wife Kate.

It’s claimed that this took place at the “11th hour” and negotiations delayed the scheduled start time by 45 minutes.

