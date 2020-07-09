Shoppers brand Tesco 'reckless' after it reviews in-store safety measures

Supermarket Tesco has left customers enraged after reportedly removing floor arrows and signage that promote social distancing.

One woman took to Twitter to vent her frustration and make the claims.

She said it was "back to normal" at her local store.

"My local Tesco is removing floor arrows and signage from tomorrow," she tweeted earlier this week.

"Back to normal operation, although checkout screens to remain according to my checkout operator today," she added.

The woman revealed she had been shopping in a "smaller and quieter" Tesco store in Rugeley, Staffordshire, when she spotted the change.

"I’ve already complained and sent them a tweet as they’ve already removed them in mine and no monitoring on who goes in," said another disgruntled shopper in response to her post.

"I’m shopping at Sainsbury’s now," she added.

"Reckless"

"My local Tesco was removing signs on Sunday," said another.

One person branded the move "reckless in the extreme".

"Why? @Tesco? Do you really believe that #coronavirus is over in the UK ? Shopping in a supermarket is not a risk-free business. Without mandatory wear a mask it is irresponsible to lift markings and social distancing," said another.

"Do you have a scoop? COVID-19, is over is it?" another asked.

"Tell that to the 155 who passed away yesterday and people in Leicester. Very short-sighted move to get rid of social distancing in one of your stores. Just heard virus is airborne. Will be sticking with online deliveries," they added.

My local Tesco removing floor arrows and signage from tomorrow ...back to normal operation though checkout screens to remain according to my checkout operator today — Maxine Craddock (@TheCurrentMrsC) July 7, 2020

"We had over 100 people die today.

COVID

hasn’t gone away," said another.

Others appeared to preempt a second wave and said stores will only have to put the marking back down.

"I don't see why they don't just leave them. Doesn't hurt anything. And they'll need them again in three weeks," said one.

Others claimed the chain had upped the number of people allowed in store.

"Same here. Store that was allowed seven customers at a time now allows 25. This is a three-aisle Express," they said.

"Disgraceful," said another.

One did have a solution to the issue, though.

"I might actually try never going in a shop again at this rate. I'm sticking with if I can kick you then you are too close and it is self defense on my part," they said.

"I won’t shop at any supermarket that returns to normal operation," said another. "I want to live."

What safety measures are in place?

However, Tesco is working hard to protect people during the pandemic.

While it has removed the one-way system from stores, customers can still shop safely.

The 2 metre floor markings remain in place.

It is continuing to limit the number of people in stores at any one time to enable shoppers to stick to social distancing guidelines.

Tesco has scrapped the one-way system (Credit: Cover Images)

Managers can also make decisions to reduce the number of people allowed in store if need be.

As with other supermarkets, hand sanitiser and cleaning stations are available in all stores.

Masks, gloves and visors are also provided for staff who want to wear them. However, they aren't mandatory.

A Tesco rep told ED!: "The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority and we are closely following Government guidance."

They added: "We have reviewed the social distancing measures in our stores to ensure that they are in line with the latest guidance and that everyone can continue to maintain a safe distance."

The statement concluded: "We ask that our customers continue to support us by following the measures in place."

