Shoppers brand Poundland's 'amazing' Easter trees an 'absolute steal' for just £1

The clever people at Poundland have stumbled across a trend we didn't even know we needed in our lives – until now.

Let us introduce you to the Easter tree.

Yes, you read that correctly.

It works on the same principle as a Christmas tree, except it's decorated with all manner of spring-time goodies.

Easter surely isn't complete without an Easter tree (Credit: Poundland)

With everything from faux flowers and bunnies to pastel-coloured eggs, it's time to go all out.

And, while you might think jumping on a hot new trend would be expensive, thanks to bargain retailer Poundland, it really isn't!

You can snap up one of the store's Easter trees for just £1.

The twig-like trees make an ideal centrepiece for an Easter Sunday lunch table and come in three colours – pink, blue and silver.

The shop also sells everything you need to decorate your tree – from fake flowers to pretty Easter eggs.

And, in the best news we've heard all year, everything in the Poundland Easter range is, you guessed it, just £1.

Glittery Easter Bunnies are also available (Credit: Poundland)

Members of the Poundland Appreciation Society on Facebook are certainly loving the trees.

"Easter has landed today at Poundland – the Easter trees are an absolute steal for a pound," said one savvy shopper.

"Oh no! I’m going to be in trouble – that looks amazing!" said another.

"You know I'm going to have fun in Poundland," said another as they eyed up the Easter range.

It also includes glittering and grassy Easter bunnies, Easter baskets that are perfect for Easter egg hunts, sets of tree eggs and cute chick and lamb mugs.

There are also candle holders, dressing up clothes for kids and a couple of cute pairs of bunny ears that we'll be picking up ourselves before April 12.

"Easter tree is up!" declared another Poundland fan.

"Love that, so pretty," said one fan of the trend.

The store has all you need for a gorgeous table setting on Easter Sunday (Credit: Poundland)

"Just purchased two of these in silver and blue. Not sure what to add to it yet," said another fan of the range.

"What a great idea," exclaimed another!

We think so too… Race you to the checkouts!

It comes after keen home decorators kept up their Christmas trees and redecorated them for Valentine's Day.

