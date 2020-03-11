Poundland is selling designer dupes of YSL, Chloe, Thierry Mugler and Lancome perfumes for a just £1!

Poundland has taken the internet by storm with its designer perfume dupes.

Savvy shoppers on the Extreme Couponing & Bargains Facebook group have noticed a striking similarity when it comes to some of the bargain store's perfumes and a number of high-end scents.

Fragrances by Thierry Mugler, Chloe, Yves Saint Laurent and Lancome have all been given the Poundland touch.

And, instead of costing a small fortune, the 100ml bottles retail at just £1.

Yes, really.

Poundland's Sparkling Sky is inspired by Angel – and a lot cheaper (Credit: Poundland)

Poundland's Sparkling Sky eau de toilette is perhaps inspired by the most recognisable scent in the world – Thierry Mugler's Angel.

It retails at £113 for 100ml online at Boots. In Poundland, you can pick up the same sized bottle for £1.

"If you go, pick me up one smells like Angel," said one woman tagging her friend.

The store's Black Dusk is inspired by YSL's Black Opium, which sells for £92 for 90ml at Boots.

So you'll be making a saving of £91 if you give the Poundland one a try!

You'll save £91 with Black Dusk (Credit: Poundland)

"Love the Black Dusk," said one savvy shopper.

"The Black Dusk is my favourite," said another.

"The Black Dusk (Opium) is nice, obviously the smell doesn’t last as long as real thing, but good for your handbag," said another.

It has top notes of pink pepper and orange blossom, mid notes of jasmine and coffee and base notes of vanilla, patchouli and cedarwood.

The store's Sensuous Rose is inspired by Chloe's floral scent, Rose de Chloe – £65 for 50ml at Boots.

Chloe fans will love Sensuous Rose (Credit: Poundland)

While Beau Reve smells pretty similar to Lancome's La Vie eat Belle, which is on sale for £94 for 100ml at Boots.

"They are very good. Got my partner a couple, but can never find women's ones," said one Poundland shopper.

Poundland's fragrance expert Shauna Falconer revealed: "Here at Poundland we say spritz away! It is recommend that four or five squirts of perfume is the perfect amount to ensure you remain sweet-smelling throughout the day."

The Black Dusk (Opium) is nice – good for your handbag

She added: "Spritz both wrists and let the perfume sink in naturally, don’t ever rub your wrists together – this is a real no-no as it can often dampen the scent of the top notes and it can also mix with the scent of your natural oils, changing the overall smell of your original fragrance."

Beau Reve is said to have more than a whiff of a Lancome favourite (Credit: Poundland)

To make your perfumes last, she offered another top tip.

Shauna said: "Lastly, always try and store your fragrance in its original box at room temperature – even if you really want to show off the bottle!"

