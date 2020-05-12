Ryanair says it's time to 'get Europe flying again' as it announces plans to restore 40% of flights from July 1

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has said the airline is planning to restore 40% of its flights from July 1.

The news comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his new lockdown roadmap and the three-step plan to help Britain recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Sky News, O'Leary outlined his plans, which would see all passengers and crew subjected to temperature checks.

They would also be required to wear face masks at all times on board.

Your trip to the beach could be closer than you think (Credit: Pexels)

The new measures could mean that up to 1,000 Ryanair flights a day take off from UK shores.

Currently around 30 flights a day are taking off.

Read more: Grandparents could hug their grandchildren next month

And the airline boss said it would be flying to around 90% of its usual destinations, with flights "50-60% booked".

However, it would be dependant on the government lifting measures placed on flights within the European Union.

In-flight changes

Flying would naturally look a little different, post-lockdown, too.

Brits would be able to take fewer checked bags.

Online check-in, downloading boarding passes to smartphones and social distancing where possible would all be mandatory.

The airline wants to fly to 90% of its destinations (Credit: Ryanair)

A limited in-flight service would be offered comprising pre-packaged snacks and drinks.

Payment for the items would be cashless only.

If you need to use the loo during the flight, you wouldn't be able to get in the queue as you would have done before.

Read more: Biscoff chocolate brownie ice cream launches in the UK

Instead, passengers will have to ask cabin crew for permission to use the toilet.

After four months, it is time to get Europe flying again so we can reunite friends and families.

Over the summer months, passengers would also have to give details of their trip when they check-in.

This information would include the duration of your holiday and the address you're staying at during your trip.

In preparation for our return to flying, we’re bringing in new measures to help protect the health of our passengers and staff 🛫👇 pic.twitter.com/NY5iGlWh5U — Ryanair (@Ryanair) May 11, 2020

This would then be passed to EU governments to help them monitor any areas where coronavirus is discovered and isolation measures need to be put into place.

"Get Europe flying again"

The airline's chief executive Eddie Wilson added: "After four months, it is time to get Europe flying again so we can reunite friends and families."

He added it would "allow people to return to work and restart Europe's tourism industry, which provides so many millions of jobs".

The move will allow Europe's tourism industry to restart (Credit: Pexels)

Wilson concluded: "Ryanair will work closely with public health authorities to ensure that these flights comply, where possible, with effective measures to limit the spread of COVID-19."

He also looked to Asia as an example of how to make things work.

"As already shown in Asia, temperature checks and face masks/coverings are the most effective way to achieve this on short-haul flights within Europe's single market," he said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.