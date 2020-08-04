Ruth Langsford's leopard print dress drives This Morning fans wild

Ruth Langsford's leopard print dress drove This Morning fans wild earlier today (August 4).

The TV presenter appears to have taken over from her co-star Holly Willoughby in more ways than one.

As well as filling her shoes over the summer months, Ruth is also taking over Holly's role as the show's resident queen of fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) on Aug 4, 2020 at 5:18am PDT

As all Holly fans will be aware, the blonde This Morning host uploads a daily #HWstyle post to Instagram ahead of every show.

And viewers lap up the presenter's daily look.

In her absence – both on screen and on Instagram – Ruth has taken over.

She tends to go one better than Holly, however, and instead of uploading a still image, she shares a video to the social media site.

And today's was a feast for the eyes.

Where is Ruth Langsford's leopard print dress from?

On Tuesday's show, Ruth wore a gorgeous oversized leopard-print dress.

It's called the Somerset and it's by Alice Temperly.

It's on sale on the John Lewis website for £99 and it's available in sizes 8 to 18.

"Love a bit of animal print," Ruth said. "Grrrr!"

She also revealed that her nude patent court shoes were by Sam Edelman.

Ruth Langsford's leopard print dress is by Alice Temperly (Credit: John Lewis)

"Wow!" This Morning regular Lizzie Cundy posted on Ruth's catwalk video.

"Gorgeous – love that on you," her Loose Women co-host Saira Khan said.

"Be right back, just calling the RSPCA to report a leopard on fire!" said another Ruth fan.

"Stunning dress, Ruth," said another.

"Love the dress, it really suits you," said another.

"Beautiful dress. You looked amazing this morning," another complimented the host.

However, her husband Eamonn Holmes wasn't quite as gushing about his wife's look.

Instead, he took exception to the fact that she decided to show it off on Instagram.

First up, he asked: "Why would we never see this dress on you again?"

"Well you might," Ruth explained, "but on this show we embrace all different brands and fashions and styles."

Ruth then filmed Eamonn showing off his outfit (Credit: ITV)

Then he dropped the bomb.

"Why is the internet full of women doing this with their clothes?" he asked, flinging his arms in the air.

"Why don't men, why don't Phillip Schofield and me not stand there the morning and say this is the shirt we're wearing?" he asked.

Eamonn's first fashion post

"Well you can do," Ruth said, before offering to film a "little fashion Boomerang" of her husband.

"Like what you do?" he asked, before standing up and strutting his stuff.

Ruth's fans said Eamonn had a lot to learn after his first fashion post (Credit: Instagram)

After posting the video to her Instagram Stories, Ruth's fans reacted on her fashion post.

"Bit more appealing than Eamonn's," one laughed.

"Eamon has a lot to learn about that twirl!" said another.

"Loved Eamonn's first fashion Boomerang," a third commented.

We can't wait to see what the cheeky pair wear tomorrow – and how they show off their outfits!

