Lidl Crème Brûlée ice cream has dessert fans drooling with its crunchy burnt sugar topping

Lidl Crème Brûlée ice cream exists and not only is it a total bargain, it sounds entirely delicious too!

Perfect for the predicted 10-day heatwave starting this week, it pairs luxuriously smooth dairy ice cream with the iconic taste of the ultimate French dessert.

"Feast your eyes on this sweet treat!" Lidl screamed alongside a picture of the ice cream.

"Two become one with the return of Lidl’s Crème Brûlée ice cream," the rep added.

There's surely no better dessert than a classic crème brûlée (Credit: Pixabay)

The ice cream proved popular with food fans when it appeared in store last summer to rave reviews.

At the time, one fan revealed: "Lidl has crème brulee ice cream in. 11/10 would eat the entire tub in one sitting."

You'll be able to find it in the Lidl freezer aisle once again later this week.

Lidl Crème Brûlée ice cream on sale this week

If you're keen to try it, simply pop into store on Thursday (August 6) and pick one up.

Read more: Morrisons launches Jaffa Cake-flavour chocolate bar and it's "so good"

"Lidl is treating its customers to a delicious French-inspired ice cream dessert with a twist," the blurb states.

And what is that twist? We hear you ask…

Well read on and we'll fill you in.

Perfect as a summery, icy cool twist on the classic French dessert, it’s best enjoyed as an after-dinner treat on a warm evening – either from a bowl or straight from the tub!

The supermarket's Duc De Coeur Crème Brûlée Ice Cream is a delicious "creamy, custardy ice cream swirled through with irresistible caramel sauce".

The Lidl Crème Brûlée ice cream is pretty special because it features a hard sugar topping (Credit: Lidl)

However, now for the part that's really special.

Restaurant dessert courtesy of Lidl

Just like the crème brûlée you'd order in a restaurant, the ice cream is covered with a hard sugar shell.

Lidl said: "The pièce de résistance is that the entire tub is finished with a caramelised burnt sugar topping. Ooh la la!"

The store also had a cheeky serving suggestion – the latter of which we might just follow.

Read more: Brits are in love with Lindt's new chocolate-coated cereal balls

"Perfect as a summery, icy cool twist on the classic French dessert, it’s best enjoyed as an after-dinner treat on a warm evening – either from a bowl or straight from the tub!" a rep said.

Fans of the ice cream will no doubt be thrilled it's making a comeback.

Ice cream weather is predicted this week so it's the perfect time to try Lidl's newcomer (Credit: Pixabay)

"Omg Ive just had Lidl's Creme Brûlée ice cream," said one fan last year.

"How will I stop myself returning to the freezer? #delicious," they added.

If you feel the same, the Lidl crème brûlée ice cream costs £1.99 and is only available while stocks last.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you'll be trying it.