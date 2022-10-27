Carol Vorderman’s secrets behind incredible weight loss after ‘dropping dress size’

She may be 61 years old but Pride of Britain host Carol Vorderman looks like she’s in better shape than ever.

The former Countdown star is hosting the Pride of Britain awards this evening (October 27).

Earlier this week, she hit the red carpet in a stunning figure-hugging red dress that showed off an enviable pinched waist.

Fans of Carol’s have been desperate to know the secrets behind her incredible weight loss for weeks.

Carol Vorderman hosting Pride of Britain Awards

Ahead of the awards’ broadcast on ITV, Carol debuted her look on Instagram, much to the admiration of her fans.

Her 270k followers continue to be in awe of her weight loss transformation.

“Look amazing! All that fitness really works!” commented one fan, followed by a heart eye emoji.

“Cor Blimey Carol, looking good!” agreed another. [Sic]

“That dress on your perfect body is everything!” praised a third.

Many Instagram commenters were keen to know the “secrets” behind Carol’s incredible weight loss.

Mum-of-two Carol strives to keep herself as fit and healthy as possible, and has been open about her weight loss journey.

She has enlisted a personal trainer to help her with a regular exercise routine, which she often documents on her Instagram.

On top of her exercise routine, the star has also been known to go to greater lengths to lose weight.

In August, she travelled to Portugal for a £1,400-per-week stay at popular celebrity health destination Jason’s Vale’s Juicemaster retreat. The retreat has also proved popular with stars such as Denise Welch and Judge Rinder.

Not only did Carol sustain herself on juice, smoothies and soups alone for 15 days there, but also took part in yoga and other exercise classes.

Carol recently revealed that just two weeks of the juice cleanse caused her to drop a dress size.

TV star Carol Vorderman always wows with her outfits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol Vorderman weight loss secrets

While celebrity trainers and luxury retreats might be out of reach for the average person, Carol has also offered her share of more attainable advice on losing weight.

In her book, Detox Your Life, Carol shares her culinary tips behind her much sought after physique.

She revealed that she does not count calories but instead focuses on the ingredients that are going into her meals.

“It’s about being aware of the kind of foods we put into our bodies,” she said.

Carol has also spoken of the benefits she has found from going on long walks, sometimes walking up to six miles a day.

