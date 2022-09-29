Carol Vorderman shows off incredible body in tiny bikini following weight loss

Carol Vorderman has shared a glimpse of her trim physique on Instagram in a tiny bikini top as she continues her weight loss journey.

The former Countdown beauty took to Instagram to share a clip of herself wearing a sequinned Union Jack bikini top.

Carol, 61, teamed the string bikini top with an equally tiny pair of denim shorts, showing off her toned abs.

She’s aptly covered the short video footage with Kanye West’s ‘Stronger’ track.

As she smiles at the camera she changes the shot to black and white before showing a 10kg kettlebell.

The glam star wrote: “Evening. Just a bit hooked on a new stretching regime and kettle bell workouts… Doesn’t take much to keep me happy eh?!”

Referring to her patriotic bikini top, she added: “I’m still flying the flag in spite of the current economic nightmare going on in the country!!!!” adding a Union Jack emoji.

Thousands of her army of 250,000 fans flocked to tell her how amazing she looked.

They included celebrity pals including former Steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins.

“GO ON!” he encouraged.

Meanwhile, former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan posted two heart-eyes emojis in response.

One fan penned: “I’m getting hooked on your posts Carol. You’re inspiring me.”

A second wrote: “I love the fact you look so brilliant for your age.

“I’m 59 and you definitely make me feel like ageing is ok.”

And a third said: “Are you trying to break the internet woman? Good call,” adding heart and hands up emojis.

Carol’s weight loss and fitness regime

Mum-of-two Carol strives to keep as fit and healthy as possible and has been abroad recently.

Earlier this week, she posed in Kim Kardashian’s activewear range Skims and said she was enjoying stretching and working out.

She captioned that shot: “A short health/gym break in a bit of sunshine… am getting obsessed with @skims… by @kimkardashian.

“This crop top for gym is SOOOO comfy…. Doing loads of stretching and weights and having a great time. Home soon.”

Carol’s weight loss is also down to a trip to Portugal recently.

Carol at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in May this year (Credit: Cover Images)

On her return she revealed she had been to a popular celebrity health destination – Jason Vale’s Juicemaster retreat.

Furthermore she had dropped over a dress size in over two weeks.

As well as occasionally living off juice, Carol wrote in her book Detox Your Life that she never counts calories.

In the book she wrote: “The detox is not about counting calories or fat units, it’s about being aware of the kinds of foods we put into our bodies. It’s about eating more, not less.”

She has also previously spoken of how she walks six miles a day, loves to work out and fasts for up to 20 hours.

The maths genius has divided fans opinions in the past with her diet and food confessions.

Known for her culinary skills as well as working out, she’s shared some quirky meals.

They include a bowl of seasoned sprouts for lunch and liver and onions as a favourite dinner.

