Carol Vorderman fans gush as she’s ‘looked after’ by son Cameron as they attend Pride of Britain

Carol Vorderman left Twitter fans gushing over her son Cameron after he “looked after” his TV icon mum at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The 61-year-old posted a sweet video to her Twitter of her and Cameron walking the red carpet of the annual event.

Carol was back on presenting duties for the heartwarming event which celebrates heroic and charitable efforts from people across the UK.

My son Cameron escorting me along the red carpet last night….looking after his Mum at the @PrideOfBritain awards ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Dress was upcycled from wearing it last year on stage…thank you @suzanneneville ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/iCOtrI9EYM — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) October 25, 2022

Taking to her Twitter yesterday (October 25), Carol gave her 495.7k fans a sneak peek backstage.

In the video, Carol can be seen walking arm-in-arm with Cameron along the red carpet as he holds up an umbrella emblazoned with the UK flag.

The TV star added: “Dress was upcycled from wearing it last year on stage.”

Carol Vorderman will host the Pride of Britain Awards, airing tomorrow night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over the moment between Carol and her son.

One person said: “Never failed to be impressed by such a fine, young man. I suspect he was as proud of his mum, as you were of your son.”

Another gushed: “Very proud son I’m sure.”

A third wrote: “Well done Cameron.”

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “So beautiful @carolvorders.”

Carol Vorderman’s fans gushed over Cameron helping her at the Pride of Britain Awards (Credit: ITV)

Pride of Britain Awards 2022

Elsewhere, today Carol shared a video of herself getting ready for the Pride of Britain Awards.

She wrote alongside the clip: “GET READY WITH ME.

“Our 2022 winners are as inspirational and brilliant as they get… I just can’t wait for you to all meet them!!”

Carol added: “And I’ll be posting their stories tomorrow (just don’t want to spoil the surprises).

“It’s only 1 more day to go until the @prideofbritain awards is back on our screens, tomorrow on @itv at 8pm.”

Carol to appear on This Morning tomorrow

Carol then revealed she’ll be appearing on Thursday’s This Morning to talk about the awards ceremony.

She said: “I’ll be on @thismorning tomorrow with @Schofe and @hollywilloughby talking all things @prideofbritain…. see you there.”

Many fans gushed over Carol’s red look for the ceremony as one commented: “Stunning!”

Another added: “Looking glamorous – what a fantastic evening.”

The Pride of Britain Awards airs on ITV, Thursday, from 8pm.

Meanwhile, catch Carol on This Morning on ITV from 10am tomorrow (October 27).

