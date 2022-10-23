Carol Vorderman wows fans with appearance as she shows off hair transformation

Carol Vorderman has left her Instagram fans stunned as she showed off her new hair today.

The TV presenter, 61, shared a video to the social media site on Sunday (October 23) as she revealed her new hair colour.

In the video, Carol is seen walking around with her hair stylist in slow motion as Nina Simone’s song Feeling Good plays.

Carol Vorderman reveals new hair on Instagram

Alongside the video, Carol said: “I haven’t been to see my super glam hairdresser @petar_hristov__ @petarhristovhair for so long and I needed a tidy up.

“I’ve gone a little darker on top. He’s so glam and gorgeous… thanks PETAR.”

Fans loved the video and gushed over Carol’s appearance.

One commented: “Stunning and elegant.”

Carol Vorderman showed off her new hair on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “Looking stunning Carol!!”

A third added: “Carol you are looking seriously freaking gorgeous, love that look.”

In addition, another gushed: “Loving the hair Carol.”

Carol Vorderman on This Morning

Earlier this month, Carol appeared on This Morning to offer some advice to ITV viewers and she left many shocked with a confession on air.

A man, 52, had phoned in to ask Carol and Gyles Brandreth what age group he should pitch himself to when looking for dates.

Carol replied: “I live my life in chapters. So for the last decade or so, I’ve lived a life which is much freer.”

Fans gushed over Carol’s appearance in the Instagram video (Credit: ITV)

She added: “I’ve never felt freer. So I have ignored the looking for one person and I have a number of what I’ve called ‘special friends’.”

Speaking about her ‘special friends’, Carol said: “They don’t know each other, but they know about it. It’s a very honest relationship.”

Viewers were stunned by the admission as one said on Twitter at the time: “Carol Vorderman on the telly talking about how she has many ‘special friends’ is enough TV for one day.”

Another wrote: “Good for you Carol! You go and [bleep] whoever you want girl!”

Gyles Brandreth and Carol offered their advice to callers on This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “I mean I’m kinda loving the fact Carol has many ‘special friends’, good for you hun, go get ’em.”

Earlier this week, Carol and Gyles returned to This Morning to host another phone-in.

Again, they offered callers advice on their love lives.

One viewer complained: “How bad do things have to be to take love advice from Gyles and Carol.”

However, another gushed: “This Morning, Carol Vorderman has added so much. What an asset & a marvellous pairing with Gyles.”

