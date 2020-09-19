Let us be-gin! Phillip Schofield has launched his very own gin advent calendar and it looks amazing!

With less than 100 days to go before Christmas, it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll use to count down the days till the big day.

While some favour chocolate, here at ED!, we’re plumping for a boozy calendar.

And they don’t come much better than this little beauty that’s been curated by the The Morning host.

Phillip Schofield launches gin advent calendar

Phil has teamed up with Craft Gin Club to launch its first-ever advent calendar.

It’s filled with 25 miniature bottles of delicious, exclusive gin crafted by some of the UK’s finest distillers and handpicked by Schofe himself.

Hic!

Behind one of the doors awaits an extra surprise, Phillip Schofield’s signature Schofe’s Christmas Gin.

It’s described as “a fruity, warming gin encompassing festive flavours”.

And, if you’re buying it soon, we challenge you to wait until December 1 to start opening the doors!

Well known for his love of gin, Phil has partnered with Craft Gin Club to curate a limited-edition advent calendar for fellow gin lovers this Christmas.

Alongside the miniature gins, Phil has also revealed his list of the top garnishes to give gin cocktails that festive flair.

As well as that, you’ll also get your hands on his very own cocktail recipe using his Christmas gin.

I’m incredibly proud of the product we’ve created to spread some festive cheer this year.

If that doesn’t get you in the festive spirit, we don’t know what will.

Offering a selection of gins including classic, citrus, pink and flavoured, this is one Christmas countdown that’s well worth splashing out on.

‘A dream come true’

But don’t just take our word for it, let’s hear from the man himself.

Phil said: “It’s no secret I’m a big fan of gin and Christmas. So creating my own gin advent calendar has been a dream come true.”

He added: “With the Christmas countdown unlikely to be quite the same this year, I wanted to bring together gin lovers across the UK to enjoy a daily G&T with me in the run up to Christmas.

“I’m incredibly proud of the product we’ve created to spread some festive cheer this year.”

If you want to partake in a festive, ahem, cheers with Phil, pre-order the calendar here for £99.95.

It’ll be sent out next month.

