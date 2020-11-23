Percy Pig wrapping paper has launched at M&S this Christmas and Brits think it’s “so cute”.

Some are so in love with the range – which includes wrapping paper, tags and Christmas cards – that they have said they don’t want any presents unless it comes wrapped in the Percy Pig paper.

M&S announced the new range on its Food Press Office Instagram account.

Percy Pig has branched out into wrapping paper and cards this Christmas (Credit: M&S)

What do we know about the Percy Pig wrapping paper?

The account shared three pictures of the product range along with all the details Brits needed.

“That’s a Percy wrap! In case you weren’t excited enough about the world of Percy Pig at M&S Food, you can now wrap your presents Percy Pig style!

Read more: New Cadbury Mini Eggs Bar launches at B&M

“That’s right, you can make your presents pop with your favourite pig AND he has his own range of cards too!

“What’s more, we’ve removed all the glitter and single-use plastic on our cards and wrap so it’s our most sustainable range yet!”

The range appears to have sold out online, where the Percy Pig Wrap and Tag Pack costs £3.

It features a 4m roll of wrapping paper and six gift tags.

However, it has been spotted in M&S stores.

Brits are already loving the new range (Credit: M&S)

Shoppers react to the new launch

Some have already snapped up the festive wrapping paper.

One happy shopper said: “Just what’s needed right now, Percy to the ‘cheer us all up’ rescue. He never fails to make me smile.”

Another added: “Love this. My daughter will think it’s great at Christmas.”

Read more: M&S launches Percy Pig Christmas tree and it’s adorable

“Bought this to wrap my granddaughter’s Christmas gifts, she will love it,” another said.

If my presents aren’t wrapped in this then I don’t want them!

“Always buy my wrap from M&S whether for Christmas or other occasions, it is always very good quality, and this year excellent value with the added tags. I really like the Percy Pig wrap this year, very quirky,” they added.

Another said they bought the paper in store after being “attracted by Percy’s cheery face on the bright paper”.

They added: “Bought the matching gift tags also with my grandchildren and other little ones in mind. Great for children and adult Percy fans alike! How about the Colin the Caterpillar paper next?”

Some have said they don’t want presents unless they’re wrapped in Percy Pig paper (Credit: M&S)

‘Merry oinkmas!’

Over on Instagram, Brits were also loving the new launch.

“I’m going to M&S today basically to locate this,” said one.

“If my presents aren’t wrapped in this I’ll be sad,” another declared.

“If my presents aren’t wrapped in this then I don’t want them,” said another.

“Omg!!!!!! Absolutely going to get this,” another Percy fan added.

“How cute,” another declared.

“Merry oinkmas!” another posted.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be wrapping your Christmas presents Percy Pig wrapping paper this year.