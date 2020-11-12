M&S has launched a Percy Pig Christmas Tree and Brits are thrilled.

The festive launch comes after ED! told how the store’s famous Colin the Caterpillar had a rival in the birthday cake stakes after Percy launched his very own Celebration Cake.

Now, however, the cute pink piggy has raised the stakes even further by launching his own Christmas tree.

A Percy Pig Christmas Tree exists and Brits have to have it (Credit: M&S)

What did M&S say about the Percy Pig Christmas Tree?

The M&S Food Press Office account and Percy Pig himself shared the news of the launch.

Posting to his official account, Percy posted: “It’s me – on a Christmas tree!”

He also revealed that shoppers won’t just get a tree when they buy it because it also comes with “Percy lights and decorations and a pack of Percy sweets”.

“Who’s going to be decking their halls with one of these?” he asked.

“Take my money!” one follower demanded.

“My Christmas tree is sorted,” another declared.

“Gimme gimme gimme!” another posted.

Would be more than happy to home one of these!

“Perc-fect,” said one pun-loving follower.

“The girls need it for their room,” said another.

“Would be more than happy to home one of these,” another said.

Others have already purchased the tree.

“Can’t wait, won’t wait,” said one eager Christmas fan.

“I’ve got one of these – love it!” another commented.

It also comes with a packet of sweets

On its Food Press Office Instagram page, M&S offered a few more details of the new Percy offering.

“Santa, we’re STILL waiting. Just as well we’ve got @official_percypig to keep us company on our countdown to Christmas!

“Our super-cute new Percy Pig mini trees are in stores NOW and guaranteed for the whole season.

“They come complete with Percy-shaped lights, pop out Percy characters to hang on the branches, a mini plant pot cover and even a pack of Percy sweets!

“The perfect addition to a very Merry Percymas!” the post added.

Fans of the best-selling sweets can pick up the tree in store now.

It stands at around 61cm tall and costs £20.

The Snow Globe Clementine Gin Liqueur is also available in bauble form (Credit: M&S)

While you’re in store, be sure to look out for another new arrival.

After the success of its Snow Globe Clementine Gin Liqueur, M&S is now selling the gin in mini form.

And, not only that, the mini bottles have been designed as Christmas tree baubles.

They’re in store at M&S and online at Ocado now and priced at £12 for a set of three.

