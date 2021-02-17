M&S has launched a Percy Pig Bouquet and “obsessed” fans of the little pink pig have admitted it’s a “need not a want”.

The store revealed news of the new launch earlier today (February 17).

And, if the comments on the Instagram post are anything to go by, M&S may need to stock up – it’s surely going to be a whopper of a bestseller!

Marks and Spencer has unveiled the ultimate Percy Pig gift (Credit: M&S)

What did M&S say about the Percy Pig Bouquet?

M&S unveiled the Percy Pig Bouquet on social media.

It revealed: “VIP NEWS! VERY IMPORTANT PERCY NEWS! 🐽💖

Read more: M&S is selling solid white chocolate cake-sized Colin the Caterpillar faces for just £1

“You can now get your trotters on this WOW-WORTHY Percy Pig Sweet Sensation Bouquet – available to order online NOW, to be delivered straight to your door. 🐷

“The ULTIMATE pressie for the Percy fan in your life, the ‘bouquet’ features not flowers but ALL your favourite delicious Percy treats, beautifully wrapped in recyclable Percy craft paper.”

Sweets, a drink and a soft toy are included (Credit: M&S)

What’s included in the bouquet?

Indeed, there isn’t much Percy merch that isn’t encased in the bouquet.

The ULTIMATE pressie for the Percy fan in your life, the ‘bouquet’ features not flowers but ALL your favourite delicious Percy treats, beautifully wrapped in recyclable Percy craft paper.

Shoppers will receive a 170g packet of Percy Pigs, four 100g bags of the sweets and a bag each of Party Percy, Phizzy Pig Tails, Percy Pig & Pals and Percy Piglets.

Read more: M&S’ sausage dog Easter egg is deemed ‘too cute’ to eat

What’s more, Percy Phizzy Pop will also be included in your delivery, and a Percy Pig plush toy.

The Percy Pig Sweet Sensation Bouquet costs £30 and is available online here now.

Fans are going wild for the newest Percy Pig launch (Credit: M&S)

What did Percy fans say about the launch?

Percy fans cannot wait to get their hands on the bouquet.

“Aww that looks amazing,” said one soon-to-be shopper.

“Omgggggg yes please,” another declared.

“All my faves!” said a third.

“I feel like you’d need this,” said one Brit on the Instagram post, tagging their pal.

“I feel like you would be correct,” came the reply.

“I’m obsessed,” said another.

“I’m definitely going to treat myself,” another revealed.

What do you think of the new launch? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.