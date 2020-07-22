New KitKat Chunky Gold Krisp bar goes on sale in the UK next week

If you're a fan of Nestle's KitKat Chunky, we have good news for you. A new KitKat Chunky bar is about to launch and you'll be able to get your hands on it on these very shores.

A bigger, bolder take on the four-finger chocolate KitKat, the Chunky launched to rave reviews in 1999.

From then it's gone from strength to strength, with all manner of new bars launching.

And the newest of those is set to go on sale in the UK at the end of this month.

The KitKat Chunky Gold Krisp goes on sale next week (Credit: GB Gifts)

Yes, from Monday (July 27), you'll be able to get your chops around a divine new KitKat Chunky bar.

The bar is called the KitKat Chunky Gold Krisp and it's about to launch in Australia.

However, luckily for us Brits, sweetie importer GB Gifts is on the case and will be stocking the chocolate bars from next week.

"New Nestle KitKat Chunky Gold Krisp from Australia," an Instagram post read.

Destined to sell out

It has since gathered almost 1,500 likes, so it looks like the new KitKat Chunky bar could prove to be very popular.

"Wow," said one follower, adding three love heart eye emojis.

"Say whaaaaaaat!" exclaimed another KitKat fan.

The bar appears to feature the same chocolate as the KitKat Gold (Credit: Instagram/GBGifts)

"This is a dream," said another in disbelief.

The bars appear to feature the same KitKat Chunky wafer, but instead of being encased in milk chocolate, it looks to be smothered in tasty gold chocolate.

The four-finger KitKat Gold is on sale in UK shops and features the traditional wafer covered in a creamy caramelised white chocolate.

Mmmmm I can imagine just how good these would taste.

What's different about the Chunky bar is it's studded with a "Krisp" element – and if you look closely at the packet you can see it's studded with little balls of deliciousness.

"That looks so nice"

"Oh my days," said another fan.

"That looks so nice," another commented.

"Incredible scenes," another commented on the pictures of boxes of the bars stacked on top of one another.

You can buy a four-finger KitKat Gold now (Credit: Nestle)

"OMG I could live in the warehouse," said one die-hard chocoholic.

"Mmmmm I can imagine just how good these would taste," said another.

Where can I buy the new KitKat Chunky bar?

Well, if you don't want to miss out on the bars going on sale, head to the website here and sign up for a stock drop notification now!

Each bar will cost £2.49 plus P&P.

