Aldi launches MAGNUM of rosé wine and it sounds like a fruit salad in a glass

With summer well and truly here, there's no better time to head out into the garden and relax with a chilled glass of rosé wine.

And that wine will surely taste all the sweeter if the bottle is seemingly never ending.

Yes, bargain supermarket Aldi has come up trumps with its latest launch – a magnum of rosé wine!

Aldi's magnum of rosé wine costs £11.99 (Credit: Aldi)

Aldi's magnum of rosé win unveiled

For those not in the know, a magnum contains 150cl of deliciously crisp booze.

The magnum of rosé wine contains the equivalent of two regular-sized bottles of wine.

And the Aldi launch is, as expected, quite the bargain.

With just one sip, shoppers can close their eyes and enjoy a slice of the Provencal life!

"Widely regarded as the ultimate summer tipple with its refreshing and fruity quality, Aldi has shoppers covered with the launch of Luberon Rosé Magnum," a rep said.

The "bright" rosé has "delicate aromas of rose and morello cherries, which complement its fruity notes of grapefruit, red berry and melon".

Sit back, relax and chill out with a glass of vino (Credit: Pexels)

With all that fruit, it sounds as if a glass might just contain one of your five-a-day!

The wine has a mineral finish, which adds an elegant and refreshing finish that's "ideal" for keeping temperatures low, the rep added.

The magnum of rosé wine is available online and in store now and it's priced at just £11.99.

"Easy on the purse springs"

Now all you have to do is find some space in your fridge to chill the whopper of a bottle, although we can guarantee it won't last long!

"For just £11.99, it’s as easy on the eye as it is on the purse strings! With just one sip, shoppers can close their eyes and escape to the calming Luberon mountain and enjoy a slice of the Provencal life!" the blurb revealed.

The magnum of rosé contains two regular-sized bottles (Credit: Unsplash)

With many Brits opting for staycations this summer, the wine could be the perfect holiday-at-home accompaniment.

More Aldi buys

Also in store this week, with holidays off the agenda for many, you can turn your home into a tropical oasis with the store's new cacti and succulent houseplant range.

It's in store from Thursday (July 23) and features six different varieties of cacti and five different succulents.

Each comes in a pretty 9cm terracotta pot and they cost just £2.69 each.

Give your home some totally tropical vibes with Aldi's cacti and succulent range (Credit: Aldi)

Stick them in a sunny spot, while drinking your magnum of rosé wine, and let the Med come to you.

