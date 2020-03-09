M&S launches 'moreish' new 'chunky' chocolate buttons filled with salted caramel

Marks & Spencer has launched a new addition to its giant buttons range and to say the new arrivals are delicious is an understatement.

ED! tried the new M&S Caramel Filled Buttons and we can confirm that they are truly scrumptious.

Priced at £2 for a sharer bag, the milk chocolate buttons have a generous caramel filling and, in more good news, it's not just any caramel, it's M&S salted caramel!

M&S has added to its chocolate buttons range (Credit: M&S)

One food blogger shared images of the buttons to Instagram and declared: "M&S have done it again, they’ve added another new flavour to their buttons range. This time it’s a filled button, taking on Cadbury Caramel Nibbles but with not just any caramel, M&S salted caramel!"

He added: "I found these for £2 in store among the bagged chocolates and let me tell you they’re tasty! Classic creamy M&S milk chocolate with a lovely gooey caramel filling."

For those not sold on salted caramel, the post added: "The caramel isn’t a weird salted caramel, it’s blended well and tastes just right, and makes these so moreish!"

He also took handy measurements of the buttons and said: "I love the size of them too – they feel quite chunky and substantial and definitely not cheap like other brands."

Let me tell you they’re tasty! Classic creamy M&S milk chocolate with a lovely gooey caramel filling.

He added: "There’s just enough caramel in them to feel like a treat and thanks to the salt, they’re not too sugary sweet like Cadbury Nibbles are."

Calling them "a fantastic treat", his followers were quick to admit they were desperate to try them.

"I love Cadbury’s caramel nibbles so I am eager to give these a try as I love salted caramel," said one.

"Well they look bloody well decent don’t they!" exclaimed another.

"I need these in my life," said a third, adding a love heart eye emoji.

"Are we trying these tomorrow?" said one M&S fan, tagging their pal.

"Yes!" came the answer.

"I saw the earlier. I will be having a choc spree at Easter," admitted another chocoholic.

M&S has been spoiling us lately.

The new M&S yumnuts (Credit: M&S)

Last week the store launched the yumnut – a delicious cross between a yum yum and a doughnut.

At this rate we're going to need to buy bigger jeans…!

