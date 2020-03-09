Yankee Candle launches new chocolate candle for Easter that smells ‘exactly like Mini Eggs’

Shoppers are drooling over Yankee Candle's latest launch – a chocolate-scented Easter candle that smells just like Cadbury Mini Eggs.

The Chocolate Eggs candle, which retails at £23.99 on the brand's website, is one of two limited-edition candles released for Easter.

The large glass jar candle weighs in at 623g and comes with a burn time of between 110 and 150 hours.

The new Chocolate Eggs candle is an Easter limited edition (Credit: Yankee Candle)

On the front of the jar – which is filled with a delicious-looking chocolate-coloured candle – is a picture of chocolate Easter nest cakes, topped with Mini Eggs.

The blurb states of the scent: "Rich and creamy chocolate eggs with vanilla-scented candy shells, recreating the fragrance of a purely decadent Easter treat."

It sounds good enough to eat (although of course we don't recommend that!)

It added that the candle has top notes of chocolate mousse pudding and cocoa, mid notes of fruity cranberry and sugar and a vanilla extract base note.

All combined, shoppers say it smells "exactly like Cadbury Mini Eggs".

The candle smells just like Cadbury Mini Eggs (Credit: Cadbury)

"Chocolate Eggs is heaven!!! Smells really like chocolate!" said one early tester.

"The Mini Eggs one is supposed to be delish," said another soon-to-be fan.

"Mmmm Chocolate Eggs," a third added.

"I'm looking out for them in the shop! I love Mini Eggs, nom NOM," said another Cadbury fan.

If you're trying to cut back on sugar this Easter, the candle could make a sweet addition to your home.

Yankee Candle have released a limited edition candle that smells like Mini Eggs in time for Easter 🐣 I definitely need one of these in my life sooner rather than later 😍 pic.twitter.com/32DWS4fXcO — Casey Floyd (@LandlordCasey) March 3, 2020

For those who aren't fans of chocolate, Yankee Candle also has you covered with the second of its limited-edition Easter launches.

The pink Sweet Bunny Treats candle features an image of three vanilla cupcakes decorated like adorable Easter bunnies on the front of the jar.

Yankee Candle has released two limited-edition candles (Credit: Yankee Candle)

The blurb states of the candle's smell: "The scent of mouth-watering vanilla cake topped with whipped buttercream frosting, decorated like an adorable bunny to delight your Easter guests."

It has top notes of whipped vanilla frosting, lemon sugar and frothed milk, mid notes of cake batter, buttercream and allspice and base notes of vanilla and tonka bean.

"Sweet Bunny Treats sounds so nice," said one fan on the brand's Instagram post.

Fans can't wait to try the Sweet Bunny treats candle (Credit: Yankee Candle)

If you're a first-time buyer on the Yankee Candles website, you can sign up to the newsletter and receive 10% off your first order, making the candles £21.60 each.

The candles are also available in store, where you'll escape the £2.95 P&P fee!

