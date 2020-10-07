Percy Pig-themed mince pies have launched at M&S and festive food fans are thrilled.

The Percy Pig Percymas Pies are apparently a cross between a cherry Bakewell tart and the popular M&S sweets, according to early testers.

The Percymas Pies feature buttery pastry filled with a layer of “fruity filling”, a Percy Pig flavour sponge and pink fondant icing.

The whole thing is topped with a Percy Pig sweet and there’s no mincemeat in sight.

M&S has launched a Percy Pig mince pie alternative (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

What’s the early reaction to the M&S Percy Pig mince pies?

NewFoodsUK revealed on Instagram: “New! Percy Pig Percymas Pies now available at M&S! These actually taste just like a Percy Pig sweet! Very strong in taste but really enjoyed them!”

KevsSnackReviews, meanwhile, said they tasted like a cherry Bakewell tart.

“Oink oink! Percy has transformed again into another form… this time pies!” Kev posted.

“Designed as an alternative for those who don’t like traditional mince pies, these consist of pastry filled with a grape jelly and berry and grape flavour sponge, topped with pink icing and a gum sweet.”

Oink oink! Percy has transformed again into another form… this time pies!

Kev continued: “They’re a little bit like cherry Bakewell tarts and rather nice! The pastry is nice and buttery, with the jam giving a light sweetness and the sponge adding some extra fruity flavour. Definitely a hint of Percy in there!

“The icing gives the classic cherry Bakewell style sugar rush and, of course, Percy Pig is literally the piggy on top!

“Overall a fun alternative to mince pies which Percy Pig fans will love!”

The Percymas Pies are on sale now (Credit: Instagram/KevsSnackReviews)

What have Brits said about the Percymas Pies?

Kev wasn’t wrong, Percy fans flooded his post – and the NewFoodsUK one – with comments.

“Ohhh they look so nice!!” said one.

“A great mince pie alternative,” declared another.

“They look better than mince pies,” another countered.

Others branded the Percymas Pies “heaven”.

“They look like heaven!” said one soon-to-be fan.

“OMG I need these!!” said another.

“Life just keeps getting better,” said one Percy fan.

“That icing filling stuff looks absolutely unreal,” another commented.

“Shut the front bloody door!!!! This is insanity. I must have some!” declared another.

Others thanked M&S for saving Christmas.

“Bring on the Christmas cheer early!” said one, tagging a Percy Pig-loving pal.

Another commented: “M&S has saved Christmas!”

The pies feature sponge, jam, icing and a Percy Pig sweet (Credit: Instagram/KevsSnackReviews)

Others clearly decided that Percy isn’t just for Christmas, he’s for life.

“I need a lifetime’s supply,” they commented.

How much are they?

Well, if you feel the same, they’re on sale in M&S now.

The Percymas Pies cost £2 for a box of four.

