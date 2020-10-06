Aldi has delighted hot chocolate fans with the launch of its new Melting Snowmen.

Super cute and delicious to boot, the snowmen come in a choice of either white or milk chocolate.

All you have to do is add the snowmen to some warm milk and watch the magic happen.

Launching the duo, Aldi predicted that hot chocolate fans would have a “meltdown” when they spotted them in store.

And, going on the early buzz on Instagram, Aldi isn’t wrong.

Which will you choose for your hot chocolate – milk or white? (Credit: Aldi)

Aldi launches new melting snowmen hot chocolate

“Choc fans are about to have a meltdown as Aldi launches its Dairyfine Hot Chocolate Melting Snowman – a snowman-shaped chocolate filled to the brim with delicious marshmallows and chocolate drops,” said the blurb.

“Pop the snowman into hot milk and watch as it melts into a heavenly mug of hot chocolate, releasing marshmallows and chocolate drops from its belly,” the store added.

Aldi said the snowman hot chocolate is “perfect for festive family evenings or for the little ones’ Christmas Eve boxes”.

And followers of blogger NewFoodsUK on Instagram seemed to agree.

Posting the news of the launch online, alongside a brilliant video of the melting in action, NewFoods said: “They make the perfect hot choc!”

I’m going to bulk buy this for the next lockdown. I’ll be rolling out.

The post revealed: “New Hot Chocolate Melting Snowman now at @aldiuk. Choose from milk or white chocolate – watch them melt to discover their hidden filling!”

“I feel this should have had an explicit content warning on it,” one follower laughed. “Slow death of a chocolate snowman depicted.”

‘The kids would love them’

“I’ve got some ready for Christmas Eve, but do they taste good?” another asked.

“They actually do taste great!” NewFoods replied.

They also told ED!: “They really were delicious!”

“I’m going to bulk buy this for the next lockdown,” laughed another follower. “I’ll be rolling out,” they added, tagging their pal.

“We’ll be shape of the snowmen!” came the reply.

“The kids would love them,” commented another.

“OMG that’s ace. I need them,” another declared.

“I neeeeed the white one,” said one chocoholic, picking a favourite.

Chocolate drops and mini marshmallows come out of their bellies (Credit: Aldi)

“I will keep an eye out and stock up,” promised one soon-to-be fan, tagging their pal.

“OMG I’m getting this next time I go to Aldi,” said another.

“Oh my goodness. They sound fabulous,” another added.

How much do they cost?

Well, if you want to try them out, the Hot Chocolate Melting Snowman is available in milk and white and on sale now.

They cost £1.99 each and make one deliciously warming hot chocolate drink when you simply add warm milk.

