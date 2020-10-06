Cadbury Dairy Milk fans are over the moon at the news B&M is stocking four new bars in its stores, including one old favourite that’s making a comeback.

B&M shared the news on its social channels, with chocoholics revealing they were “off to B&M” to stock up!

Yes, it certainly seems as if the bars are set to be a hit.

In fact, on Instagram, B&M revealed that fans should catch them while they can, as the chocolate bars won’t be around forever.

New Cadbury Dairy Milk bars are on sale at B&M (Credit: Tesco)

What did B&M say about the new Cadbury Dairy Milk bars?

The post read: “We may or may not have eaten all of these…

“Available in store now, our brilliant range of #Cadbury #DairyMilk goodies!”

The post added: “Be quick though as they definitely won’t last long!”

B&M then asked its followers: “WHICH do you fancy?!”

A little look at the flavours garnered the unanimous answer: “All of them!”

The four new chocolate bars are sharers priced at £2.99 each.

Oh my god, Marble is finally back!

Although, once you’ve found out the flavours, you might not want to share.

Cadbury Dairy Milk fans can devour Top Deck, Dairy Milk Marble, Dairy Milk Crispy Mint Creme and Dairy Milk Caramilk.

Which is shoppers’ favourite?

Marble, which Cadbury discontinued in the UK in 2012, appears to be a hot favourite.

“Oh my god, Marble is finally back!” one fan exclaimed.

“The Marble one sounds amazing,” said another.

“You need to find me the Marble,” said another, tagging their pal.

So what’s all the fuss about when it comes to the Marble?

Well, it features Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate marbled with Dream white chocolate and filled with a hazelnut praline centre.

The other bars weren’t without love, though.

“Crispy Mint Creme sounds right up my street! Off to my local B&M!” said one chocolate fan.

“OMG I need them all,” another declared.

“On my way,” said another.

“Another reason to love B&M,” said another.

“I need the right two,” said another, pointing to the Caramilk and Crispy Mint Creme.

Head to your local B&M if you’re a Dairy Milk fan (Credit: B&M)

The Caramilk is a solid bar of caramelised white chocolate.

The Crispy Mint Creme, meanwhile, does exactly what it says on the tin (or wrapper).

It features a mint cream encased in Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and studded with crisp mint pieces.

Last but not least, the Top Deck features Dairy Milk topped with Dream.

The bars appear to be Australian imports, and we can’t wait to say G’Day!

