M&Ms and Snickers chocolate peanut butter spreads go on sale at B&M this week

Chocolate giant Mars has some pretty big news to share. And if you love peanut butter as much as you love chocolate, then you're going to go, erm, nuts!

Yes, Mars is launching a range of chocolate peanut butter spreads.

And the spreads take their inspiration from two of the brand's most popular sweet treats.

Without further ado, let us introduce you to your new favourite spreads.

The new chocolate peanut butter spreads go on sale on Friday (Credit: Mars)

First up is the new Peanut M&Ms Peanut Butter.

"With crushed Peanut M&M’s mixed throughout, the new M&M’s Peanut Butter brings fabulous colour and extra crunch," a rep told ED!.

As you'll see from the pictures, Mars has been pretty generous with the M&Ms, too!

You can see them smashed throughout the spread, offering a little pop of colour.

Whether you’re a spread traditionalist, sticking to toast and crumpets, a keen home baker or smoothie creator, or a dipper of apple slices, you’ll want to give these a try.

The rep added that the combination of creamy peanut butter and the M&Ms makes for a "tasty, fun spread".

Perfect spread on waffles and topped with strawberries, breakfast never looked sweeter!

Serve the M&Ms spread with waffles for breakfast (Credit: Mars)

Elsewhere, Snickers fans are in luck because there's also a Snickers Peanut Butter in the range.

It contains real Snickers nuts and chocolate pieces mixed with delicious crunchy peanut butter.

"New Snickers Peanut Butter contains real Snickers nuts and chocolate pieces adding a delicious new taste dimension," the rep revealed.

It's suggested that you spread the Snickers Peanut Butter over a crisp chunk of juicy apple and enjoy as a snack.

Where can I buy the chocolate peanut butter spreads?

The jars launch exclusively at B&M this Friday (July 17).

They cost £2.50 each.

"Can you think of anything better?" the blurb asks. "Peanut butter mixed with two of the nation’s favourite confectionery brands."

The rep added: "Whether you’re a spread traditionalist, sticking to toast and crumpets, a keen home baker or smoothie creator, or a dipper of apple slices, you’ll want to give these a try.

More popular than jam

The launch is set to capitalise on the popularity of peanut butter.

Serve the Snickers one with wedges of apple (Credit: Mars)

New figures show supermarket sales of the spread reached £98.9 million last year, overtaking sales of jam.

Supermarkets reported £96.9m in jam sales to the year ending April 2020.

Mars' Michelle Frost told The Grocer: "No longer viewed as just the perfect topping for toast, it is also a key ingredient in home baking, smoothies and of course the ideal accompaniment for an apple slice."

