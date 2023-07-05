McDonald’s launches wedding menu with burger and nuggets package starting at just £185!

McDonald’s has launched a new wedding menu for couples who’d like to celebrate their big day in style.

The fast-food chain is catering for happy couples with a burger and nuggets package that costs just £185. For your money, you get 100 burgers and 100 nuggets. Or, alternatively, you can get 100 burgers and 100 chicken fingers.

However, there is some bad news for Brits wanting a Big Mac buffet…

McDonald’s is providing catering, not the wedding itself

We all had a birthday party at McDonald’s back in the day, but the chain isn’t actually offering to host your wedding. Instead, it’ll sort the buffet for you.

The wedding package has been launched in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. However, it could be expanded across the world if it goes well. It comes with the slogan “Make wedding moments unforgettable”.

Rizki Haryadi, corporate communications supervisor at McDonald’s Indonesia, said: “There are other service options as well, where we can also provide food stalls at an additional cost.

Shut up and take my money!

“The wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store, but only for food, such as catering with prices starting from £185 with a minimum purchase of 200 products.”

The announcement has gone down well on social media, where fans have shown support and made jokes too. Once quipped: “Does that include clowns?”, with another replying: “The one who gets married becomes the clown.”

Another shared a “shut up and take my money” meme.

McDonald’s marriages in Hong Kong

McDonald’s weddings haven’t reached the UK market yet. However, over in Hong Kong, people can actually get married at the fast-food chain.

Since 2011, the happy couple have been able to choose between a range of packages. The most expensive includes two hours at the venue, McDonald’s-balloon wedding rings, gifts for guests, invitations and thank you cards, a party host, and an apple pie wedding cake display.

In the meantime, British McDonald’s fans have got a few things of their own to enjoy. At the moment, there are Lotus Biscoff and Galaxy Chocolate McFlurries on the menu.

