McDonald’s has revealed the exact launch date of the Biscoff McFlurry and we’re already drooling!

McDonald’s has announced the new Biscoff McFlurry after fans of the fast-food restaurant begged for the chain to add it to the menu.

If you’re eager to try the new menu item, McDonald’s has revealed when it will be available up and down the UK. Plus, McDonald’s fans on London’s Southbank got an exclusive first taste of the new item this weekend, so some early reviews are in too.

The Lotus Biscoff McFlurry launches very soon… (Credit: McDonald’s)

McDonald’s Biscoff McFlurry: When is it launching?

The Lotus Biscoff McFlurry will be available to try at McDonald’s in the UK from Wednesday June 21. The limited-edition McFlurry will feature pieces of the famous caramelised biscuit swirling into the soft-serve ice cream, giving it a sweet crunch.

Yes it IS even more beautiful irl 🥹 We are OPEN here on Southbank and giving you an exclusive taste of the much anticipated Lotus Biscoff McFlurry… First come first served so be quick! pic.twitter.com/WYcHPTpSb4 — McDonald’s UK (@McDonaldsUK) June 16, 2023

Thomas O’Neill, Head of Marketing at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “We’re so pleased to be launching the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry in the UK and Ireland. It’s been a long-time hope for some of our McDonald’s patrons and we’re glad we can make this into a reality.

“We take great pride in what we offer our customers and we really do listen to what they want; spending time researching and developing all the possibilities. It’s what we enjoy and it’s why I am personally proud of this new menu.”

The Lotus Biscoff McFlurry will cost £1.99, and the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry mini will cost £1.49.

Some people got to try the new McFlurry early (Credit: Cover Images)

Early reviews are in

Some lucky fans of the fast food chain got to try the new menu item early. One person said: “Lotus Biscoff McFlurry is soooo yums.” Another fan added: “I’ve tried Biscoff McFlurry two times already and I’m still obsessed with it.”

I’m excited to try it!

Other people shared how excited they were to try it. One person wrote: “Cannot WAIT for this Biscoff McFlurry.” Someone else added: “Sad how excited I am for that Lotus Biscoff McFlurry to come out.” A third person agreed: “It would be better if it was Biscoff Sauce instead of caramel. But I’m excited to try it anyway!”

Read more: “Your delivery time slot is 7am to 7pm…” – 10 of the most relatable ‘British Problems’ in hilarious Reddit thread

So, will you try it? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.