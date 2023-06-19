McDonalds logo and Lotus Biscoff McFlurry
Lifestyle

McDonald’s has revealed the exact launch date of the Biscoff McFlurry and we’re already drooling!

It's available very soon...

By Réiltín Doherty

McDonald’s has announced the new Biscoff McFlurry after fans of the fast-food restaurant begged for the chain to add it to the menu.

If you’re eager to try the new menu item, McDonald’s has revealed when it will be available up and down the UK. Plus, McDonald’s fans on London’s Southbank got an exclusive first taste of the new item this weekend, so some early reviews are in too.

Lotus Biscoff McFlurry in front of white background
The Lotus Biscoff McFlurry launches very soon… (Credit: McDonald’s)

McDonald’s Biscoff McFlurry: When is it launching?

The Lotus Biscoff McFlurry will be available to try at McDonald’s in the UK from Wednesday June 21. The limited-edition McFlurry will feature pieces of the famous caramelised biscuit swirling into the soft-serve ice cream, giving it a sweet crunch.

Thomas O’Neill, Head of Marketing at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “We’re so pleased to be launching the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry in the UK and Ireland. It’s been a long-time hope for some of our McDonald’s patrons and we’re glad we can make this into a reality.

“We take great pride in what we offer our customers and we really do listen to what they want; spending time researching and developing all the possibilities. It’s what we enjoy and it’s why I am personally proud of this new menu.”

The Lotus Biscoff McFlurry will cost £1.99, and the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry mini will cost £1.49.

McDonalds restaurant
Some people got to try the new McFlurry early (Credit: Cover Images)

Early reviews are in

Some lucky fans of the fast food chain got to try the new menu item early. One person said: “Lotus Biscoff McFlurry is soooo yums.” Another fan added: “I’ve tried Biscoff McFlurry two times already and I’m still obsessed with it.”

I’m excited to try it!

Other people shared how excited they were to try it. One person wrote: “Cannot WAIT for this Biscoff McFlurry.” Someone else added: “Sad how excited I am for that Lotus Biscoff McFlurry to come out.” A third person agreed: “It would be better if it was Biscoff Sauce instead of caramel. But I’m excited to try it anyway!”

Read more: “Your delivery time slot is 7am to 7pm…” – 10 of the most relatable ‘British Problems’ in hilarious Reddit thread

YouTube video player

So, will you try it? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Biscoff Food McDonald's

Trending Articles

Eamonn Holmes on GB News
Eamonn Holmes to be dealt career blow for ‘adding fuel to the fire’ with ITV and Schofield attacks?
Stephen Mulhern and Jane McDonald smiling in front of Dancing On Ice logo
OPINION: Dancing On Ice needs to replace Holly with Jane McDonald and bring in Stephen Mulhern to join her
Amanda Holden on This Morning
Amanda Holden undergoes ‘face lift’ procedure: ‘If I left it on all night, I’d wake up like a 12-year-old’
Giovanni Pernice smiling
Giovanni Pernice announces wedding news as he gushes his heart is ‘filled with joy’
Princess Charlotte’s remark to Kate about Prince George as she ‘grasses’ on her big brother
Rishi Sunak chatting and someone holding a rainbow heart
Calls for Rishi Sunak to resign ‘with immediate effect’ as he’s filmed appearing to joke about trans women