“Your delivery time slot is 7am to 7pm…” – 10 of the most relatable ‘British Problems’ in hilarious Reddit thread

As Brits, there are plenty of British problems that wen can undoubtedly relate to.

Here are ten of the most British problems we found in this hilarious Reddit thread…

Some British Problems we can all relate to…

There are plenty of British problems in this hilarious Reddit thread that we can all undoubtedly relate to.

Going into a big shop, realising they don’t have what you were looking for then trying to exit…… Except every till bar one is blocked off with barriers so you have to push past people queuing to pay who think you’re trying to push in.

Lots of Brits have had similar experiences it seems! “I detest shops that you have to go through the tills to get out of. at least leave one barrier open you [bleeps],” one Brit wrote. “Trying not to look like you’ve nicked anything… I’ve ended up buying Soothers just to blend in,” another said.

Drivers who are absolutely gagging to overtake on a single carriageway when the car in front is doing the speed limit.

“Then they get stuck behind a lorry half a mile up the road,” one Reddit user commented. “In these situations I click the cruise control down a few mph just to really tick them off,” another said.

Being fined £100 for leaving my car too long at a retail park. Because 3 hours is an unreasonably long time to spend at different shops.

“I got stung after I went to Tesco and had the audacity to have lunch in their cafe too,” one disgruntled Reddit user said.

More British problems…

The British problems don’t stop there though.

Those [bleep] flies that come in the house through the tiniest gaps possible but refuse to go back out through a big wide open window!

“Then they circle under the light shade trying to have sex. I’m not joking, this is what they’re doing for HOURS,” a Brit moaned. “Torn between squishing them like a psycho or just accepting you now share this space,” another joked.

“Your delivery timeslot is 7am to 7pm…”

“Deliveries only arrive when you’re on the toilet. That’s how the universe works,” one Brit commented – and we’re struggling to argue with it. “That’s not really a slot, it’s a chasm,” another quipped.

Convincing yourself the Greggs steak bake won’t be THAT hot

“There’s only one thing worse than a steak bake with hardly any steak in, and that’s when there’s plenty, but it’s red hot and the gravy leaks out of the bottom and sticks to your fingers like meaty napalm,” one Brit wrote. “proceeds to nearly end up in A&E after biting into molten filling, and getting it on your hands and face,” another wrote.

Problems all Brits can relate to

More British problems we can relate to…

Pay at pump petrol stations that don’t allow contactless phone payments.

“I never carry my cards and have been caught out a few times,” one Brit grumbled in the comments.

People using the word “hack” for everything. No love, that’s not a cheesecake hack, that’s what we call a recipe.

“If they’re referring to it as a hack, you can pretty much guarantee it’s an awful recipe,” one Redditor wrote in the replies. “The only thing worse than people using “hack” is when they put the word “life” in front of it,” another grumbled.

People filling up the kettle to the top to only make 1 cup of tea.

“Then add to that someone who will pour away that kettle of hot water to boil another ‘fresh’ lot of water,” another Brit said.

When you have millions of triple A batteries, but all you need are AA’s.

“I just want my remote to work,” the poster wrote. “Stick them in the freezer, they’ll shrink down to AAA,” another joked.

“I have the opposite problem. All my remotes are AAA but I only ever find AA. Is there a chance we have some weird portal between our battery drawers?” a third wrote.

