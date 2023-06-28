TikTokers have been making a McDonald’s hash brown and ice cream sandwich – disgusting or delicious?

TikTok is definitely the place for people trying out rather strange food combos and a recent one involving McDonald’s has taken the app by storm.

Everyone loves a McDonald’s breakfast right? Well, have you ever considered adding a bit of ice cream to your hash browns in the morning?

This is the latest trend taking over TikTok as users worldwide have been trying a McDonald’s hash brown and ice cream sandwich! Yep, many foodies have been smothering their hash browns in McFlurry ice cream and it’s proving to be a hit.

TikTok: McDonald’s hash brown and ice cream sandwich

Forget a good old sausage and egg McMuffin, a hash brown and ice cream sandwich seems to be the next big thing. For a long time now many people have been dipping their McDonald’s fries into their milkshakes.

Now, it seems McDonald’s lovers have taken it to the next level.

So is the McDonald’s hash brown and ice cream sandwich disgusting or simply delicious?

According to TikTok users who have been trying out the trend, the overall verdict seems to be that it’s delicious!

One user, called Tasmin Dhaliwal, told her 500k followers: “We’re about to do something so crazy. I’ve got my hash browns and my Oreo McFlurry and I’m so excited!

“I hope it’s as good as it looks.”

After taking a bite, she said: “That’s bomb. This is actually fire. You guys need to try.”

Another TikTok account called Arvan Family have given the treat a try. Kelly Arvan sat in her car as she tried the combination.

People are trying out the strange combo… (Credit: TikTok/McDonald’s Corporate)

She said: “I’ve dreamt about this. I guess that’s what fast food giants do, they have these irresistible items that we crave to put together. This is an ice cream sandwich, hash brown style. It’s so much better. Salty, crunchy, sweet.”

Many people also shared their opinions in the comments – and it was mixed to say the least. One person said: “It looks so good, I’d definitely try it.”

Another wrote: “Hash browns and ice cream are like fries and ice cream but better.”

However, someone else commented: “Those hash browns looked so good and then you ruined them.”

A fourth added: “This is a VIOLATION.”

Meanwhile, another TikTok user – named Holliday Jones – shared a video of herself trying the treat. But it wasn’t the actual treat that she didn’t like. It was the mess it created!

She said: “Why do you do this to me?! My hash brown is ruined with ice cream. I’m going to be real, I do not recommend but I have to eat it quickly.”

The McDonald’s corporate TikTok page had one worker try out the trend too. After frying two hash browns, he spread Oreo ice cream between them and took a bite.

He said: “I don’t know let’s do this… It’s something all right. No, I don’t think you mix hash browns with ice cream.”

