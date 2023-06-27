‘My Nappy Needs Changing’: Babies take to Parliament in protest against single-use nappy waste

A group of baby protestors and their parents took to Parliament Square on Sunday, June 25 in a bid to protest of the devastating impact of single-use nappy waste.

The mini revolutionaries wore onesies with protest slogans including “My nappy’s rubbish”. Other slogans read: “Our future’s not disposable” and “It’s my planet and I’ll cry if I want to.” The protest was organised after recent research found that 10 million single-use nappies are sent to landfill in the UK every single day. That equates to 3.6 billion over a year.

Baby protestors took to Parliament Square (Credit: Cover Images)

Nappy protest: British parents are worried about plastic waste

The study of 1,500 British parents with children under ten was conducted by Bambino Mio. It found that 92 per cent were worried about the impact of plastic waste on their child’s future. In fact, almost half (48%) of parents polled were more concerned about the impact of plastic waste than their child’s education or future career prospects.

10 million single-use nappies are also sent to landfill, or incinerated, each day in the UK. So 86 per cent of the parents said the government needs to be doing more to tackle nappy waste. 87 per cent said they would have chosen reusable nappies for their baby if they had been midwife or hospital recommended.

The future we’re making for the next generation is getting messier by the minute.

Guy Schanschieff, Founder at Bambino Mio said: “Single-use nappies are 70 per cent plastic. With such a huge number being thrown away every day – the future we’re making for the next generation is getting messier by the minute. So, it’s our responsibility to change things now.”

Single use nappies can have a devastating impact on the environment (Credit: Cover Images)

Switching to reusable nappies could reduce parents carbon footprint up to 40 per cent

Elisabeth Whitebread, Head of Purpose at Bambino Mio also added: “Bambino Mio is determined to clear up the mess caused by single-use nappies. We’re starting from the bottom up by supporting parents with a sustainable alternative to single-use nappies. They are currently the biggest contributor to household waste for parents with children under two. Put simply – nappies are a necessity. But the plastic waste they cause doesn’t have to be.”

Parents who switch to reusable nappies could also reduce their carbon footprint by up to 40 per cent. They could save up to £700 during their child’s nappy-wearing years. To find out more about how to support the reusable revolution and also get started on your journey with reusables, visit https://www.bambinomio.co.uk/.

