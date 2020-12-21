McDonald's Katsu nuggets
McDonald’s divides Brits as new Katsu Curry chicken nuggets are unveiled

Some shoppers aren't looking forward to ordering the nuggets

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

McDonald’s has unveiled new Katsu Curry nuggets and Brits are divided.

The fast food chain shared the news on their Twitter page alongside a photo of the nuggets.

The limited edition meal is chicken breast meat – just like the classic chicken nugget – in a crispy Katsu Curry panko breadcrumb coating.

They are served with the food giant’s sweet curry dip.

The nuggets will be available for Brits to buy from December 30.

Read more: McDonald’s launches Celebrations McFlurry and Brits are concerned

However, if you want to try out the treat, you better hurry as they’ll only be available for six weeks.

You can buy a box of six nuggets for just £3.59, or a box of nine for £4.09.

Meanwhile, a box of 20 will cost you £5.99.

McDonald's katsu nuggets
McDonald’s sparked division among fans (Credit: McDonald’s)

What has McDonald’s fans said about the new katsu nuggets?

Some Brits were unsure about the new meal option.

One person said on Twitter: “Boring. We want the Big Tasty and the Festive Mince Pie back. You don’t listen to the people’s opinion at all and it shows.”

Another wrote: “That’s a katsu breading but not a katsu curry sauce.

“You need to properly bring the goods before you just start calling it a katsu curry.

“We aren’t fools, we know that sweet curry is an existing sauce!”

A third added: “I love McDonald’s but those look horrible to the original chicken nuggets. They are better.”

However, others were delighted and couldn’t wait to try them out.

One tweeted: “Oh my gosh can not wait to get my hands on these, good job.”

What other McDonald’s creations have been controversial?

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time McDonald’s has divided its customers with new food creations.

Last month, the food chain came under fire for its Jerk Chicken Sandwich included in the Christmas menu.

Many people couldn’t wait to try the burger, however, others accused the restaurant of “cultural appropriation”.

One person said on Twitter: “The more I think about it, the more I’m bothered by the McDonald’s ‘jerk chicken’ attempt. They don’t care to respect the culture.”

Another added: “Tried the new McDonald’s ‘jerk chicken’ burger yesterday.

“As a man of Caribbean descent, I can categorically confirm that 2 chicken selects with some of Levi roots reggae reggae sauce is in fact not jerk chicken at all.”

Meanwhile, the restaurant also sparked a divide among fans with plans to launch a vegetarian range.

Named ‘McPlant’, the meat-free options will include burgers, chicken substitutes, as well as breakfast options.

two Celebrations McFlurry from Mcdonald's
The fast food chain launched a Celebrations McFlurry (Credit: McDonald’s)

McDonald’s chief executive Chris Kempczinski  said: “Plant-based products are an ongoing consumer trend.

“It’s not a matter of if McDonald’s will get into plant-based, it’s a matter of when.”

Read more: Burger King urges customers to eat McDonald’s during second lockdown

In addition, McDonald’s recently unveiled a Celebrations McFlurry for Christmas 2020.

It features dairy vanilla ice cream swirled and topped with all the best sweets from the tin.

However, one customer said: “Imagine getting a fat mouthful of Bounty thinking you were in for a Malteser. Vile.”

