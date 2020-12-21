McDonald’s has unveiled new Katsu Curry nuggets and Brits are divided.

The fast food chain shared the news on their Twitter page alongside a photo of the nuggets.

The limited edition meal is chicken breast meat – just like the classic chicken nugget – in a crispy Katsu Curry panko breadcrumb coating.

They are served with the food giant’s sweet curry dip.

The nuggets will be available for Brits to buy from December 30.

However, if you want to try out the treat, you better hurry as they’ll only be available for six weeks.

You can buy a box of six nuggets for just £3.59, or a box of nine for £4.09.

Meanwhile, a box of 20 will cost you £5.99.

McDonald’s sparked division among fans (Credit: McDonald’s)

What has McDonald’s fans said about the new katsu nuggets?

Some Brits were unsure about the new meal option.

One person said on Twitter: “Boring. We want the Big Tasty and the Festive Mince Pie back. You don’t listen to the people’s opinion at all and it shows.”

Boring. We want the Big Tasty and the Festive Mince Pie back. You don’t listen to the people’s opinion at all and it shows. — 🦋🌻Charmbracelet Stan🌻🦋 (@JackMorganHyde) December 21, 2020

Another wrote: “That’s a katsu breading but not a katsu curry sauce.

“You need to properly bring the goods before you just start calling it a katsu curry.

“We aren’t fools, we know that sweet curry is an existing sauce!”

Y’all I love you, but c’mon. That’s a katsu breading but not a katsu curry sauce. You need to properly bring the goods before you just start calling it a katsu curry. We aren’t fools, we know that sweet curry is an existing sauce! 🤣 — BG (@btgolder) December 21, 2020

A third added: “I love McDonald’s but those look horrible to the original chicken nuggets. They are better.”

I love MC Donalds but those look horrible to the original Chicken Nuggets. They are better — Elena Muscedere (@ElenaMuscedere) December 21, 2020

However, others were delighted and couldn’t wait to try them out.

One tweeted: “Oh my gosh can not wait to get my hands on these, good job.”

Oh my gosh can not wait to get my hands on these😋 good job🥂⭐😊🇬🇧 — David Hunt (@DavidHunt5555) December 21, 2020

Oh…my…goodness…..! — Kim Kenna (@kim_kenna) December 21, 2020

Oh my 😍 looking forward to these bad boys 🤪 — Lucy Chloe 🧡 (@lcychlmnsll) December 21, 2020

What other McDonald’s creations have been controversial?

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time McDonald’s has divided its customers with new food creations.

Last month, the food chain came under fire for its Jerk Chicken Sandwich included in the Christmas menu.

Many people couldn’t wait to try the burger, however, others accused the restaurant of “cultural appropriation”.

One person said on Twitter: “The more I think about it, the more I’m bothered by the McDonald’s ‘jerk chicken’ attempt. They don’t care to respect the culture.”

Get your hands on a Double Big Mac or Jerk Chicken Sandwich from today! 🙌 ⓘ 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. https://t.co/Uq1DuNDFz6 pic.twitter.com/Auei7P5uQz — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) November 18, 2020

Another added: “Tried the new McDonald’s ‘jerk chicken’ burger yesterday.

“As a man of Caribbean descent, I can categorically confirm that 2 chicken selects with some of Levi roots reggae reggae sauce is in fact not jerk chicken at all.”

Meanwhile, the restaurant also sparked a divide among fans with plans to launch a vegetarian range.

Named ‘McPlant’, the meat-free options will include burgers, chicken substitutes, as well as breakfast options.

The fast food chain launched a Celebrations McFlurry (Credit: McDonald’s)

McDonald’s chief executive Chris Kempczinski said: “Plant-based products are an ongoing consumer trend.

“It’s not a matter of if McDonald’s will get into plant-based, it’s a matter of when.”

In addition, McDonald’s recently unveiled a Celebrations McFlurry for Christmas 2020.

It features dairy vanilla ice cream swirled and topped with all the best sweets from the tin.

However, one customer said: “Imagine getting a fat mouthful of Bounty thinking you were in for a Malteser. Vile.”

