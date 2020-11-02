Burger King is calling on the public to eat takeaway food from McDonald’s during the second lockdown.

As the country prepares for its second national lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic, fast food giant Burger King has sent out a statement it thought it would “never” issue.

What did Burger King say about McDonald’s in its statement?

The company told customers: “Order from McDonald’s.

“We never thought we would ask you to do this, just as we never imagined we would ask you to order from KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Five Guys, Greggs, Papa John’s, Taco Bell and other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here.

“In short: from any of our sister food chains (fast or not fast).”

Burger King’s call to help all restaurants

It went on to say that restaurants around the country, responsible for the jobs of thousands of people, really need all the help they can get.

The second lockdown will come into force on Thursday (November 5).

However, unlike the first, takeaway food will still be available from restaurants and cafes all over the country.

The statement continued: “We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment.

Supporting thousands of jobs

“So if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru.”

It concluded by saying that, though its own Whopper is “always best”, getting one of McDonald’s famous Big Macs is a good idea too.

The firm said: “Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing.”

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

How did Burger King customers respond to the message?

On Twitter, however, despite the positive message, not everyone was on board.

One said: “These are multi billion dollar corporations. Order from the local guy down the street, not these clowns.”

Another echoed that, tweeting: “Support local smaller businesses.”

However, one Twitter user wrote: “McD’s are franchises – so while the main organisation is huge, individually the restaurants are still small businesses.”

LMAO WUT. These are multi billion dollar corporations. Order from the local guy down the street, not these clowns. — Michael DeEspn (@FrogginWetBeav) November 2, 2020

McDonald’s has a net worth of c.$31,491,350,000. I think they are OK. Support local smaller businesses. — Chris ⚡️ (@Crawfy2k9) November 2, 2020

McD’s are franchises – so while the main organisation is huge, individually the restaurants are still small businesses. — Simon Hendy (@SimonHendy) November 2, 2020

Customers say support small businesses instead

Someone else said: “Thank you multi-billion dollar company for your incredibly heartfelt and sincere comment that isn’t totally an obvious ploy at increasing goodwill through an empty gesture by planting the seed that BK doesn’t completely suck.”

Similarly, another said: “Now tweet this out for the small businesses that need support to survive. The McDonald’s and Burger King’s of the world will be fine.”

Thank you multi-billion dollar company for your incredibly heartfelt and sincere comment that isn’t totally an obvious ploy at increasing goodwill through an empty gesture by planting the seed that BK doesn’t completely suck. — André Segers (@AndreSegers) November 2, 2020

Now tweet this out for the small businesses that need support to survive. The McDonald’s and Burger King’s of the world will be fine. — 30yearsofhurt…gone🏆x19 (@jared_katzmark) November 2, 2020

