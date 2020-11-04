England goes into lockdown on Thursday (November 5), but which shops will remain open?

Boris Johnson has imposed new restrictions for the country in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Lockdown 2.0, as it’s being called, comes into force this week.

But which shops till remain open – and which places will still be delivering?

Poundland shops will remain open through lockdown 2.0 (Credit: Poundland)

What did Boris say about lockdown and non-essential shops?

The PM declared that all non-essential shops must close.

As such, restaurants and bars, cinemas, hairdressers and gyms are among the businesses that will have to close.

But what is remaining open?

Supermarkets, grocery stores and corner shops will remain open during the second lockdown.

Newsagents and hardware stores, as well as garden centres and Post Offices, are also allowed to keep their doors open come Thursday.

Pharmacies and chemists will also be allowed to trade.

Petrol stations, office licenses, launderettes, dry cleaners and pet shops will also remain open.

B&M will continue to keep its stores open (Credit: B&M

What has B&M said about lockdown 2.0?

Stores such as Wilko, B&M, Poundland, Home Bargains and The Range will keep their doors open.

A B&M spokesperson issued a statement to reassure customers.

“B&M was proud to serve our communities and we will be doing so again. Our colleagues are working tirelessly to make sure you can get all of the items you need,” it said.

It added: “So there’s no need to panic buy – our warehouses are full and we are working super hard to keep stock flowing into stores.”

Marks & Spencer stores with Food Halls will remain open, but department stores like John Lewis will have to close their doors.

M&S stores with Food Halls will remain open – those without will close (Credit: M&S)

Which stores will offer click and collect?

All businesses selling non-essential items will be allowed to remain open for click and collect, though.

John Lewis will be offering the service, as will Argos, which has been told to close its doors to customers come Thursday.

There’s no need to panic buy – our warehouses are full and we are working super hard to keep stock flowing into stores.

This includes Argos stores inside Sainsbury’s.

Sadly, if you’re a Primark fan, it will close its doors later today (November 4) and, because it doesn’t have an online offering, shoppers will have to wait till it reopens its doors physically to get their hands on its bargain goods.

Sainsbury’s will remain open but Argos stores inside the supermarkets will close (Credit: Sainsbury’s)

Which stores will deliver?

All the big supermarkets that currently offer home delivery will continue to offer the service, with stores having already increased the number of slots available to customers.

Clothes shops are deemed non-essential and, as such, will close.

However, with Christmas fast approaching, the majority will be offering online shopping and home delivery as usual.

