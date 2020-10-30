Two new Cadbury Dairy Milk bars have launched in the UK and chocolate fans are thrilled.

A delicious twist on the classic, the new bars feature two brand-new mouthwatering flavours.

So, without further ado, let us introduce you to your new favourite snacks!

The new Dairy Milk Butterscotch Crunch is on sale in the UK now and sounds so good (Credit: GB Gifts)

What flavour are the new bars?

First up, the Dairy Milk Butterscotch Crunch bar.

The 36g limited-edition bar is made from a smooth Dairy Milk chocolate base.

However, it’s studded with crunchy butterscotch pieces – much like a Werther’s Original – and that’s what makes it truly delicious.

“Butterscotch Crunch! We need!” said one soon-to-be fan tagging their pal.

“Oh Jesus we need,” the friend quickly replied.

The second bar to come to the UK is Cadbury‘s Dairy Milk Coffee & Almond.

The perfect pick-me-up, it too features a Dairy Milk base but with a delicious hint of coffee.

It’s complemented with a crunch of roasted almonds.

There’s a new Coffee & Almond bar that sounds so tasty too (Credit: GB Gifts)

‘Wonderful’ new bar

“Cadbury, please make it a permanent addition,” said one of the limited-edition bar.

“Wonderful flavour of aromatic coffee with smooth Dairy Milk chocolate and a wonderfully woody crunch of roasted almond,” said another.

“Awesome taste – those who love coffee as well as chocolate will love it,” another commented.

Where can I get them?

If you want to try the new bars, you sadly won’t find them in stores.

The new Cadbury Dairy Milk bars are actually imports from India.

However, chocolate fans do not despair – we’ve got your back!

You can get them online at GB Gifts.

They’re priced at £1.99 each plus P&P so it’s pretty much happy days!

Fans hit back at Cadbury

However, upon hearing they’re not available in UK stores, fans have pleaded with the chocolate maker to bring more flavours to UK stores.

“Cadbury needs to sort it out and bring more of their worldwide flavours to the UK!” one chocoholic demanded on GB Gifts’ Instagram post.

Three new bars were launched in UK stores earlier this year as part of Cadbury’s Inventor competition.

Cadbury’s new Christmas bar, the Mint Crisp, is also on sale now.

